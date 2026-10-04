Austria Secures Late 1-1 Draw Against Kosovo in Nations League

Austria secured a crucial 1-1 draw against Kosovo in Pristina on Sunday, maintaining their position atop Nations League Group B3. Substitute Christoph Lang scored an 85th-minute header to equalize after Fisnik Asllani had given the hosts a second-half lead.

Christoph Lang Secures Late Equalizer in Pristina

The Austrian national football team salvaged a point on Sunday evening during their fourth match of the UEFA Nations League campaign against the Kosovo national team at the Fadil-Vokrri-Stadium. Trailing by a goal heading into the final stages, Austria relied on a late set-piece adjustment to alter the match’s trajectory.

Kevin Danso launched a long throw-in into the penalty area, where Sasa Kalajdzic met the ball with a header that redirected it backward. The delivery found the newly introduced Christoph Lang, who finished cleanly to level the score at 1-1 in the 85th minute. The intervention preserved Austria’s unbeaten run and kept all nine of their goals in the current campaign scored by nine different players.

Tactical Adjustments and a Challenging Pitch in Kosovo

Team boss Ralf Rangnick altered his starting lineup significantly following a 2-2 draw against Ireland in Dublin just days prior, making a total of six changes.

Before kickoff, Rangnick expressed dissatisfaction with the playing surface in Pristina. That is a meadow at best, if not even a field the 68-year-old German remarked regarding the pitch conditions, which restricted both teams from establishing a fluent passing rhythm during a largely uneventful first half that saw Michael Gregoritsch test Kosovo goalkeeper Amir Saipi with an early header.

A total of 13,000 spectators filled the venue to watch the proceedings. Veldin Hodza missed the target early on with a volley in the ninth minute, while Prass tested the opposing goalkeeper from long range in the 25th minute as the visitors struggled to break through a deep-lying defensive block. The most dangerous moment of the opening half for Austria arose from a defensive lapse when Xaver Schlager played an inaccurate backpass to Kevin Danso, allowing Vedat Muriqi to close in before goalkeeper Schlager intervened directly at the feet of the Kosovo captain.

Second-Half Breakthroughs and the Fight for Group Leadership

During the half-time break, the stadium hosted an emotional ceremony honoring Valon Berisha, a long-time Kosovo national team player and former Salzburg and LASK professional. When play resumed, the hosts emerged from the interval with greater momentum. Although an initial goal by Veldin Hodza was overturned for offside in the 52nd minute, Kosovo broke through when Edon Zhegrova dribbled into the box and set up Fisnik Asllani. The substitute found the bottom left corner in the 70th minute to give the home side the advantage.

Kosovo nearly doubled their lead shortly afterward when Milot Rashica struck the goalpost, and Schlager turned away a follow-up shot from Hodza.

Following the match, Rangnick acknowledged the demanding environment. It was important that we still got the point the team boss stated, adding that it was the expected difficult conditions for everyone and noting that his side ultimately threw everything on one card and got the equalizer with six offensive players.