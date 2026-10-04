Nelson Charles Wins The Voice Kids 2026

Nelson Charles won the 12th season of The Voice Kids on TF1 Saturday night, October 3, 2026, defeating fellow super-finalists Lena, Jude, and Alec. Coached by Matt Pokora, the 15-year-old singer from Martinique secured the trophy on a pre-recorded finale after blending operatic technique with pop and rap influences throughout the competition.

Nelson Charles Wins Season 12 Trophy

The Winner: 15-year-old lyric singer Nelson Charles claimed the season 12 trophy for coach Matt Pokora.

15-year-old lyric singer Nelson Charles claimed the season 12 trophy for coach Matt Pokora. The Super-Finalists: Grenoble candidate Lena, Jude, and Aindinois representative Alec rounded out the final four.

Grenoble candidate Lena, Jude, and Aindinois representative Alec rounded out the final four. Next Steps: Finalist Alec prepares to represent France at Junior Eurovision on October 24 in Malta.

The Grand Final and Winning Performance on TF1

The curtain fell on season 12 of The Voice Kids as Nikos Aliagas announced the winner on TF1, according to 20 Minutes. Because the finale was recorded months in advance to protect the educational schedules of the young contestants, the studio audience’s votes determined the ultimate victor. Matt Pokora celebrated his second victory in the children’s version of the franchise, praising Nelson for his intelligence and brilliance.

During the opening round of the finale, Nelson delivered a rendition of Fabienne Thibeault’s Starmania classic “Le monde est stone.” The performance drew praise from the coaching panel. Patrick Fiori called it a finale of dingue, while Soprano described it as the biggest finale, as reported by Soirmag.

Photo: 20 Minutes

Nelson Combines Classical Training with Contemporary Sounds

Nelson brought a distinct background to the TF1 stage, having previously competed on Prodiges and participated in Les Voix des Outre-Mer. Recently relocating to Paris, the young artist combined classical training with contemporary sounds, notably performing a duet with RnBoi during the season and incorporating spoken-word delivery into his operatic interpretations.

Alongside Nelson, runner-up Alec from the Ain department reached the super-final round under coach Santa. As detailed by Le Progrès, Alec performed Francis Cabrel’s “Je t’aime, je t’aimais, je t’aimerai” before singing a duet with Mentissa on “Et Bam.” Though Alec finished as a super-finalist alongside Lena and Jude, his journey on television serves as a stepping stone toward his upcoming appearance representing France at Junior Eurovision.

NELSON WINS THE VOICE KIDS 2026! 🏆 The young man from Martinique stuns everyone

The Road to Junior Eurovision for Finalist Alec

While Nelson celebrated his victory on TF1, finalist Alec turned his attention directly to international competition. Scheduled for October 24, 2026, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malta, where Alec will perform his song “Comment tu vas ?” to compete for France’s fifth victory in the youth contest. The event will broadcast live on France 4 and the France Télévisions streaming platform.

Alec, a student at the Bourg-en-Bresse Agglomeration Conservatory living in Revonnas, began his musical studies on the piano before discovering formal vocal training shortly before his selection for the national delegation. Meanwhile, the Grenoble candidate Lena, who also advanced to the final stage under the intense scrutiny of the coaches and studio voters, concluded her run alongside Jude as the competition drew to a close.

Photo: Soirmag

Contestant Coach Hometown Key Milestone Nelson Charles Matt Pokora Martinique / Paris Season 12 Winner Alec Santa Revonnas (Ain) Super-Finalist / Junior Eurovision Delegate Lena Unspecified Grenoble Super-Finalist Jude Unspecified Unspecified Super-Finalist

With the 12th season officially concluded, the focus shifts to how these young talents transition from televised singing competitions to professional stages.