AKP MP Serkan Bayram Apologizes to Erdoğan Over Fund Remarks

AK Parti Istanbul Deputy Serkan Bayram has publicly apologized and asked for forgiveness from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following fierce backlash over his recent remarks regarding a massive capital markets and fund crisis in Turkey, Habertürk reported.

The controversy erupted after Bayram criticized the handling of a severe financial turbulence affecting the country’s capital markets—an economic shock involving an estimated 100 milyar dolar in losses—during various media appearances, including interviews with Sözcü and NOW TV. In those explosive remarks, reported by soL Haber and T24, Bayram claimed that the crisis could trigger a social explosion, demanded deep investigations into high-ranking party and bureaucratic figures, and asserted that Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya had amassed billions while vulnerable citizens lost their savings.

Faced with mounting party pressure and the fallout of his statements, Bayram published a formal social media statement backtracking from his aggressive rhetoric. Hürriyet reported that Bayram acknowledged his phrasing had overstepped boundaries and damaged the party’s institutional standing. “Başta Sayın Cumhurbaşkanımız olmak üzere tüm dava arkadaşlarımdan, teşkilatlarımızdan ve AK Parti’ye gönül vermiş milyonlarca vatandaşımızdan maksadını aşan ifadelerimden dolayı haklarını helal etmesini istiyorum,” Bayram stated, adding that he is truly sorry for creating an image that put his fellow party members under suspicion.

Süheyl Batum AKP İçindeki Krizi Anlattı! Serkan Bayram Önce Eleştirdi Sonra Helallik İstedi

Bayram Demands Accountability as AKP Official Steps Down

Bayram had pulled no punches in his initial television appearances, warning that public frustration is boiling over. According to soL Haber, he argued that the ruling party cannot sweep sweeping allegations under the rug and called for swift accountability regardless of who is implicated. “Ucu kime dokunacaksa dokunsun,” Bayram had insisted, while demanding thorough probes into both political actors and bureaucrats.

The financial scandal itself has already claimed prominent figures. As BBC Türkçe noted, AKP General Vice Chair Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya stepped down from her post following intense public scrutiny over the fund crisis. Meanwhile, Hayati Yazıcı, the party’s General Vice Chair responsible for Political and Legal Affairs, issued a firm defense after his son Mustafa Yazıcı was swept into the allegations, decrying what he termed an orchestrated attack on reputations.

AK Partili Serkan Bayram'dan Fon Soruşturmaları Açıklaması İçin Özür

While trying to walk back his sharpest accusations—such as questioning whether disabled citizens’ funds were sacrificed for personal gain, a point highlighted by T24—Bayram maintained that his underlying intent was to champion the vulnerable rather than attack his own comrades.

Bayram Redirects Focus to State Supervisory Mechanisms

In his subsequent statement covered by Hürriyet, Bayram sought to redirect focus toward formal state mechanisms already deployed to tackle the crisis. He reminded the public that President Erdoğan has mobilized the State Supervisory Council (Devlet Denetleme Kurulu) and established a fully empowered coordination board under the leadership of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Photo: BBC

Bayram conceded that hurling definitive judgments at individuals and institutions while legal probes remain active was a miscalculation. “Özellikle devam eden hukuki süreçler, kişiler ve kurumlar hakkında kesin hüküm ifade eden değerlendirmelerde bulunmam isabetli olmamıştır,” he noted, emphasizing that evaluating evidence and delivering verdicts belongs strictly to the independent judiciary.

The mechanisms set up by the government are currently processing asset alignments and investor repayments, but the political cost of the crisis—and the internal rebellion it temporarily brought to light—remains difficult to contain.