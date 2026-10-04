Why Women Experience More Pain: Science Reveals Biological Drivers

Millions of women worldwide suffer disproportionately from chronic pain conditions due to biological mechanisms that go far beyond reproduction, according to a recent special issue of the journal Science. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, highlighted that ovarian hormone fluctuations, sex chromosomes, and immune responses actively drive conditions like endometriosis and fibromyalgia.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Sex as a Biological Variable: Modern clinical research now mandates the inclusion of biological sex differences, helping move past historical dismissals that chronic pain is purely psychosomatic or “all in your head.”

Modern clinical research now mandates the inclusion of biological sex differences, helping move past historical dismissals that chronic pain is purely psychosomatic or “all in your head.” Hormonal Fluctuations: Estrogen and progesterone actively modify neural and immune pathways, directly altering pain sensitivity and inflammatory responses across a woman’s lifespan.

Estrogen and progesterone actively modify neural and immune pathways, directly altering pain sensitivity and inflammatory responses across a woman’s lifespan. Chromosomal Influence: Beyond hormones, the X and Y chromosomes influence the risk of suffering from diseases and how the organism faces them.

Women Experience Higher Rates of Functional Pain

For decades, standard medical research treated the male body as the default baseline, often leaving female-specific symptoms categorized as vague or psychosomatic. As reported by ABC.es, women experience roughly twice the rate of functional pain disorders compared to men. This disparity becomes starkly visible in conditions such as the irritable bowel syndrome, endometriosis, menstrual migraines, and fibromyalgia.

Led by investigators Archana Venkataraman and Holly A. Ingraham at the University of California, San Francisco, a comprehensive review published in Science synthesizes nearly a decade of research. The findings demonstrate that specific neurobiological, hormonal, and immunological pathways initiate and amplify pain signals differently depending on biological sex. Carlos Goicoechea García, a professor of pharmacology at Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid, noted via the Science Media Center Spain that these differences manifest strongly in both sensory and emotional pain processing.

Photo: EL PAÍS

The Interplay of Hormones, Microbes, and the Immune System

While historical models blamed fluctuating estrogen and progesterone solely for mood shifts, current clinical frameworks identify complex molecular interactions. El País reported that high circulating levels of estrogen directly increase pain sensitivity in the female intestinal lining—a functional mechanism absent in males who do not experience comparable hormonal spikes.

The gut microbiome and immune cell populations dictate distinct responses. In male pain models, central nervous system immune cells often dominate, whereas female models frequently involve distinct T-cell and adaptive immunity pathways.

Condition Estimated Female Prevalence / Impact Primary Biological Drivers Endometriosis Affects approximately 11% of women of reproductive age Ovarian hormone fluctuations, pelvic inflammation Fibromyalgia Up to 90% of diagnosed patients are female Central sensitization, immune-neural interactions Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Disproportionately diagnosed in young women Estrogen-mediated visceral sensitivity, gut microbiota

Genetic Realities Beyond Hormones and Reproductive Aging

The recent special issue of Science also tackles the misconception that sex differences in health stem exclusively from circulating hormones. A separate analysis led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, and highlighted by EFE Salud reveals that sex chromosomes independently dictate disease vulnerability.

Photo: Ultima Hora

The X and Y chromosomes provide core genetic instructions influencing the risk of suffering from diseases, including cancer, operating independently of testosterone or estrogen. Similarly, research on menopause advocates for precision medicine frameworks tailored to individual genetics, symptom timelines, and hormonal treatments.

Preclinical Data Requires Sex-Stratified Human Trials

Despite these unprecedented mechanistic insights, substantial clinical gaps remain. Researchers emphasize that a vast majority of current data still stems from preclinical models, meaning that translating these molecular pathways into targeted human therapies requires rigorous, sex-stratified clinical trials.

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