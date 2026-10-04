D. Todd Christofferson Condemns Sports Betting and Gambling

During the opening session of Saturday’s General Conference, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints apostle D. Todd Christofferson strongly condemned sports betting and casual gambling, warning faithful participants that modern smartphone apps have turned games of chance into a widespread and devastating financial trap, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Christofferson stepped away from traditional themes of his ministry to address the soaring rates of gambling among young males and females, cautioning that dabbling in online wagers can quickly escalate from casual fun into crippling debt.

The Accessibility of Mobile Wagers

The second counselor in the governing First Presidency stated that putting money at risk on games of chance has plagued mankind since antiquity, yet modern technology has amplified the danger.

President D. Todd Christofferson’s Powerful Warning About Gambling | General Conference 2026

“The smartphone has transformed gambling from an occasional activity requiring a trip to a casino, racetrack or lottery kiosk into an activity available continuously, privately and almost anywhere,” Christofferson told the gathered throngs.

Humor and Levity in the Address

The address featured moments of sharp humor when the apostle noted that people nowadays place wagers on virtually anything, including the precise timing of the Second Coming.

He deadpanned, “Where do you go to collect on that bet?” while the audience laughed. Beneath the levity, however, lay a sobering warning about the social and familial costs of addiction.

Economic Scale Dwarfs Traditional Leisure

Data highlights a massive cultural divide, with U.S. consumers spending $166 billion on sports betting last year compared to just $9 billion at the movie theater. The sheer scale of the industry dwarfs traditional entertainment sectors, underlining how deeply gambling has integrated into everyday leisure.

Fandom Meets Financial Speculation

While church agency allows faithful individuals to make their own personal choices, the discourse highlights a glaring tension between modern entertainment culture and traditional religious doctrine. Sports betting has become deeply embedded in the fandom of leagues like the NFL, NBA, and college athletics, turning casual viewing into high-stakes financial speculation for millions.

The Human Cost of Addiction

Financial counselors and individuals who have recovered through Gamblers Anonymous report that the thrill of the chase often outweighs any desire for easy money. The resulting financial ruin frequently tears through households, leaving family members to deal with devastating consequences.

Whether such legal recreational wagering constitutes a moral wrong remains a personal debate for many believers, even as church leadership draws a definitive line against practices that fail to produce anything of true value.