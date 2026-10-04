Shubman Gill Wants Full Squad After India ODI Series Win

Following the final match of the India versus West Indies ODI series on Saturday, October 4, 2026, Indian captain Shubman Gill stated that the team has no time left to experiment with playing combinations ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup due in less than a year. India secured a 2-1 series victory against West Indies, but failed to complete a whitewash after losing the third and final ODI in Mullanpur where they could not defend 351 runs. In the opening encounter, India dominated as Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in one country with an unbeaten 139 to help India thump West Indies by 8 wickets after the visitors posted 297 runs.

Injuries and Asian Games Duties Limit India Squad

During the series against West Indies, India missed several key players who are part of the management’s plans for the 2027 World Cup. While Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana missed the games due to injuries, important stars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar were unavailable because Bumrah and other members were committed to Asian Games 2026 duties in Japan, which ran in parallel with the home ODI series. Arshdeep Singh was also absent on Asian Games duty, while Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection.

Shubman Gill Press Conference | India Seal ODI Series 2-1 vs West Indies | KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma

Addressing reporters in the post-match press conference, Gill emphasized the need for a full-strength squad moving forward. I honestly think there is not that much time to experiment, the combination that we want to play, hopefully, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we want to start playing with that combination, Gill said.

Indian Bowlers Concede High Scores Against West Indies

Indian bowlers struggled across all three fixtures against West Indies, conceding 297 runs in the first match, a massive 405 runs in the second ODI, and failing to defend 352 runs as the visitors secured a five-wicket victory in New Chandigarh after West Indies captain Shai Hope chased down the target. Gill noted that it’s been unfortunate, you know, with the injuries and with the scheduling with the other matches being around, it’s been a little bit unfortunate that we have been not able to play the bowling lineup that we would like to, while also acknowledging that the absences provided a chance for debutants like Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, and Anshul Kamboj to showcase their skills alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad playing at number four.

Photo: wionews.com

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, India’s upcoming ODI schedule includes a five-match away series against New Zealand in November, followed by home series against Sri Lanka in December and Zimbabwe in January, prior to the Asia Cup scheduled for June-July.