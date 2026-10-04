Celtic Football Club principal shareholder Dermot Desmond was targeted by a fan protest when tennis balls featuring his crossed-out face were thrown onto the 15th green during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am at St Andrews. Desmond was escorted off the course by security as the Celtic Fans Collective claimed responsibility to demand accountability.

Martin O'Neill Maintains Lead in Scottish Premiership

Managerial Stability: Martin O’Neill’s squad remains two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership despite recent domestic and European form dips, though off-pitch pressure mounts.

Celtic Fans Collective Protests at St Andrews

The disruption unfolded on the 15th green at St Andrews during Saturday’s pro-am event, where the 76-year-old principal shareholder was participating. Security personnel immediately intervened, escorting Desmond off the course after protesters tossed tennis balls marked with his face crossed out.

The Celtic Fans Collective quickly claimed responsibility on social media. The group published a statement asserting that Desmond “has essentially been allowed to run Celtic Football Club whilst using his wealth to hide from supporters and accountability.” The protest was designed to send a message that this arrangement cannot continue.

Boardroom Retaliation and Ban Threats

Celtic answered the demonstration with an uncompromising administrative backlash. The club issued a strongly-worded statement condemning the action as a premeditated disruption that crossed the line from peaceful protest into unacceptable coercion. Celtic announced plans to indefinitely ban anyone established to be involved in planning, facilitating or participating in the St Andrews stunt.

Photo: BBC

The club officially stripped the Celtic Fans Collective of its status as a recognized representative body. The club declared that it will cease all engagement with the Collective, arguing that the group no longer speaks for the broader fanbase.

Incident Detail Key Fact Target Dermot Desmond (Principal Shareholder) Location 15th Green, St Andrews (Alfred Dunhill Links Championship) Club Response Indefinite bans and severance of ties with Celtic Fans Collective Police Status No injuries reported; inquiries ongoing

On-Pitch Context and Athletic Strains

The civil unrest unfolds against a tense athletic backdrop for the Glasgow club. Martin O’Neill’s squad currently sits at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table, leading Rangers by two points. However, momentum has stuttered significantly.

Celtic fans target Dermot Desmond with tennis ball protest as Dunhill golf event security step in:

The team suffered three defeats prior to the international break. That sequence featured two losses against rivals Rangers—including a home defeat at Parkhead—alongside a 3-1 reversal against Ferencvaros in their opening Europa League fixture.

Official Inquiries and Ongoing Fallout

Scottish Police confirmed that no injuries occurred during the course intrusion, though local law enforcement verified that inquiries regarding the security breach remain ongoing. The incident mirrors previous governance clashes, including the turbulent annual general meeting last November which had to be abandoned due to fan unrest.

Photo: The Guardian

With domestic fixtures resuming and European demands looming, the chasm between the executive boardroom and organized supporter groups continues to define the current operational climate at Parkhead.

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