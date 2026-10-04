Miu Miu Blends Sportswear and Sophistication at Paris Fashion Week

Miu Miu turned everyday street style into high-end fashion at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, mixing sportswear and normal clothes to capture a No. 2 ranking on the Lyst index and more than €700m in July sales. Miuccia Prada focused on the reality of clothing worn for running errands, challenging herself to make normal apparel more interesting by blending elements of sports with sophistication.

The Reality of Miu Miu’s Sportswear Shift

Miuccia Prada stated her latest collection explores the reality of clothing worn on the street, combining sportswear, casual wear, and normal garments.

The spring/summer collection featured high-end reinterpretations of track pants, gym knickers, sports bras, and checked skirts paired with trainers and spiky high heels.

A diverse celebrity cast—including Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, and Jamie Bell—modeled the looks on the runway alongside supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Pleated Skirts, Track Pants, and the Reality of Street Style

The collection opened with a series of five neatly pleated checked skirts paired with brightly colored trainers, crop tops, and spiky high heels. Later looks substituted traditional tailoring with track pants, styled alongside tailored jackets. Gym knickers received similar upgrades, while sports bras were reinvented as sparkly party pieces worn solo or over clingy jersey tops. Denim also featured prominently through a collaboration with Wrangler to rework vintage jeans, complete with fastenings that riffed on shoelaces.

Prada described the approach as nonconformist dialogues exploring friction and tension. This method of clashing clothing genres has pushed Miu Miu to near-billion-euro status since its 1993 launch. Quarterly rankings on the Lyst index place the brand at No. 2 right below Chanel, backed by a 3% sales increase to more than €700m in July.

Momo Hirai TWICE arrival at show Miu Miu during the Paris Fashion Week 4 october 2026

Olivia Colman Debuts Long Silver Hair on the Paris Runway

The runway cast featured notable celebrity cameos, including British actress Olivia Colman making her fashion week catwalk debut. Colman appeared midway through the show wearing a black leather pencil skirt and matching jacket, styled with a navy v-neck knit and backless brown loafers. The 52-year-old actress tied back her newly long grey hair, which she debuted earlier in the week in Switzerland after a decade of wearing a pixie cut.

Colman was joined on the runway by supermodel Gigi Hadid, who displayed her toned midriff in a halterneck crop top and glitzy low-waist miniskirt. Meanwhile, a star-studded front row featured figures such as Poppy Delevingne, Alexa Chung, Emma Mackey, and Joey King.

Photo: Harper's BAZAAR

Brand Metric / Event Detail Reported Data Brand Ranking (Lyst Index) No. 2 (Just below Chanel) July Sales Growth Up 3% to more than €700m Brand Launch Year 1993 Notable Runway Participants Olivia Colman, Gigi Hadid, Jamie Bell, Emma Corrin

Beyond the Runway and Into Cultural Partnerships

Miu Miu’s strategy extends well beyond traditional catwalk presentations. This athletic collaboration mirrors the broader commercial push to keep hype alive through cultural links, including a popular literary club exploring works by Simone de Beauvoir and Ama Ata Aidoo, alongside a 15-year tradition of commissioning female-directed films.

With retail investments like leather pencil skirts proving popular across the market—as seen with similar designs worn by Victoria Beckham and Marie-France van Heel—Miu Miu continues to define the commercial appetite for odd, messy, and perversely sexy wardrobes. Analysts are watching retail figures through the rest of the season to see if this sportswear-heavy approach can maintain its momentum in a challenging luxury market.