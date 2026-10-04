Brian Cowen says government did not know full Anglo Irish Bank hole

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen has stated in an Irish-language interview with RTE’s Fóram programme that his government did not know the full extent of the hole in Anglo Irish Bank’s finances when they introduced the bank guarantee in September 2008. RTE reported that the former leader defended the administration’s actions during the peak of the global financial crisis, which stemmed from severe worldwide liquidity shortages.

Mr Cowen maintained that the true scale of the financial collapse remained obscured until the following January. During the intervening three months, the government worked closely with the new people who had taken over the institution, exposing a systemic crisis spanning multiple lenders. According to his remarks, the sheer lack of cash across the global banking network meant there was no certainty institutions could fund payroll from week to week.

Bank Guarantee Aimed to Prevent Systemic Failure

The introduction of the nationwide bank guarantee in September 2008 aimed to prevent an immediate operational shutdown of the domestic financial sector. Mr Cowen emphasised that a modern economy cannot function without an operational banking system, noting that the alternative was a complete systemic failure where lenders could not meet basic worker obligations.

Global liquidity shortages left institutions unable to secure day-to-day operational cash. The administration argued that securing the liabilities of the banking sector was the only viable method to maintain economic continuity during an unprecedented international shock.

Cowen Rejects Claims That Troika Compromised Sovereignty

By November 2010, the Troika—consisting of the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission, and the European Central Bank—arrived in the country as fiscal pressures mounted. Mr Cowen subsequently signed Ireland up to the Bailout Programme in his capacity as taoiseach, though he explicitly rejected claims that the intervention compromised national sovereignty.

While the state agreed to strict fiscal conditions and cabinet members held weekly meetings to ensure compliance, Mr Cowen insisted that external authorities did not run the government on a daily basis. Every policy decision, despite resulting in profound political repercussions, was framed as an effort to secure the best outcome for the country.

Fianna Fáil Suffers Record Decline in 2011 Election

The fallout from the economic crisis reshaped Irish politics during the 2011 General Election. Fianna Fáil suffered a record decline, sliding to third place and losing more than two-thirds of its TDs. Mr Cowen resigned and stepped away from politics entirely.

Reflecting on the aftermath, he described enduring a low ebb for roughly six months where the disappointment of the election result and the abrupt halt to his political career proved difficult to handle. When asked about his historical legacy, he pointed to countries like Greece that pursued alternative approaches with European authorities, asserting that his administration’s primary objective remained the long-term good of the nation.