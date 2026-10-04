Why Tech Worker Organizing Fails: AI, Automation, and the Tech Oligarchy

The Limits of Worker Power Following the Twitter Takeover and New York Times Tech Guild Walkout

Tech worker organizing faces a severe structural reckoning as automated platforms, rapid layoffs, and corporate resilience undermine traditional strike tactics. jacobin reported that while workforce reductions and preemptive site preparation successfully maintained operations during recent high-profile labor disputes, industry organizers JS Tan and Clarissa Redwine document these systemic failures in their new book, Against Tech Oligarchy: Worker Resistance in the World’s Most Powerful Industry.

How the Twitter Layoffs and Starlings Campaign Exposed Industry Vulnerability

In early 2022, a group of Twitter employees organized under the name “Starlings” to map pro-union sentiment and build toward a majority while trying to stay off management’s radar, yahoo.com reported. That organizing drive collapsed when Elon Musk acquired the company and eliminated nearly 80 percent of the workforce, cutting deeply into trust and safety teams where union organizers worked. Tan and Redwine noted that this sudden mass labor withdrawal produced a scenario where Twitter continued to function without interruption, proving that code execution and server automation allowed platforms to run without human workers present.

Photo: yahoo.com

The New York Times Tech Guild Strike and Preemptive Gold-Plating

When more than six hundred workers within the New York Times Tech Guild walked out in November 2024 just before the presidential election, management countered by instructing employees to “gold-plate” the platform beforehand. jacobin reported that workers actively prepared the site to withstand their absence, ensuring high-traffic demands were met despite the strike. The walkout concluded after eight days without disrupting continuous site operations, mirroring the broader industry reality that automation allows code to keep running even when labor stops.

Diverging Paths Through Kickstarter and Microsoft Workplaces

Organizing trajectories varied sharply across different tech environments before encountering these systemic roadblocks. yahoo.com detailed that Clarissa Redwine joined the Twitter campaign after helping organize Kickstarter, where management fired visible union supporters in the summer of 2019. Rather than crushing the momentum, those firings galvanized the workforce, leading to a successful 46–37 unionization vote in February 2020. Conversely, JS Tan faced direct retaliation after writing anonymously about Microsoft machine-learning tools deployed in Kazakhstani oil fields to monitor and discipline low-wage workers, a journey that ultimately resulted in him being interrogated and pushed out, as yahoo.com reported.

Inside The Tech Worker Movement Against Oligarchy w/ Clarissa Redwine and J.S. Tan | Ep. 317

Why Artificial Intelligence and Physical Data Centers Shift Power to the State

Artificial intelligence further threatens worker power by transferring control from human operators to employer-owned algorithmic systems that codify tacit knowledge. jacobin reported that building modern AI infrastructure requires massive data centers, chips, extensive water supplies, and enormous electricity grids, anchoring tech companies in national territory and making them deeply contingent on state-issued permits, zoning approvals, and municipal resources. This physical expansion ties software programmers directly to the industrial workers who build and maintain physical grid infrastructure, drawing tech oligarchs and the state into closer alignment.

The build-out of physical AI infrastructure creates new operational dependencies that anchor tech companies to specific geographic locations and municipal political approvals.