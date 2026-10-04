Big 12 Week 5 Recap: Baylor Dominates and Chaos Returns

Baylor dismantled Arizona State 55-19 in Tempe during Week 5 of the 2026 college football season, while West Virginia fell 45-42 to Iowa State in Ames, exposing deeper defensive vulnerabilities across the Big 12. As the league returns to its unpredictable mosh-pit ways following a weekend where multiple top contenders looked mortal, the conference standings shift dramatically heading into October.

Baylor Overwhelms Arizona State in Tempe

Quarterback DJ Lagway delivered a ceiling performance for the Bears, throwing for 306 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His primary weapon, Oklahoma State transfer Gavin Freeman, hauled in seven receptions for 115 yards, highlighted by a sequence where he hurdled two defenders simultaneously near the end of the first half.

The Bears generated a season-high 564 yards of total offense while stifling Arizona State’s offense, limiting the Sun Devils to a combined 4-for-17 conversion rate on third and fourth downs.

Iowa State Outlasts West Virginia in a 45-42 Shootout

West Virginia’s defensive concerns deepened in Ames as the Mountaineers dropped a 45-42 decision to Iowa State, just one week after allowing a heavy defeat to the Cowboys at home. The contest turned into a showcase for Cyclones running back Aiden Flora, who carried the ball 22 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns while also completing two pass attempts, both resulting in scores.

The Mountaineers engineered a late response, taking a 42-38 advantage with 5:04 remaining on the game clock. However, that window proved ample for Iowa State to orchestrate a six-play, 74-yard march capped by Flora’s two-yard rushing touchdown. West Virginia attempted to mount a counter-drive before a crucial fumble ended their chances, leaving the Mountaineers searching for answers while the Cyclones cement their status as a formidable conference contender.

Texas Tech Outlasts Colorado Despite Offensive Struggles

Texas Tech maintained its undefeated record with a 29-7 victory over Colorado, though the Red Raiders’ offensive rhythm still lacks the dominant form they displayed last season. Colorado held a 7-3 edge at halftime before unraveling in the final two quarters by turning the ball over on four interceptions, including a zero-yard pick-six.

Texas Tech secured its first advantage with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Quarterback Will Hammond completed 17 of 26 passes for 134 yards and a single touchdown, while the Red Raiders added 181 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Despite the 22-point margin on the road, questions persist regarding the team’s offensive ceiling.

Houston Executes Late Surge to Defeat UCF

Houston engineered a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat UCF 27-17 at TDECU Stadium after facing a 17-0 deficit midway through the third quarter.

The matchup, colloquially framed around its space-themed branding, drew online attention regarding crowd attendance. Houston now prepares for conference play as Oklahoma State looks toward upcoming matchups on the schedule.