G20 Trade Ministers Reject US Push on Industrial Capacity

Most Group of 20 trade ministers rejected a U.S. push to curb excess industrial capacity during a two-day ministerial meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that concluded on Thursday, according to China’s commerce ministry and reporting by Nikkei Asia.

G20 Trade Meeting Ends Without Outcome Document

Divisions in Milwaukee: The G20 trade meeting ended without an outcome document after the vast majority of member states declined to back U.S. proposals on industrial overcapacity.

The G20 trade meeting ended without an outcome document after the vast majority of member states declined to back U.S. proposals on industrial overcapacity. Targeted Tariffs: The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is conducting Section 301 investigations into 16 trading partners, anticipating new trade duties.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is conducting Section 301 investigations into 16 trading partners, anticipating new trade duties. Next Diplomatic Battleground: Supply chain capacity will return to the negotiating table during the upcoming China-EU trade talks in Beijing.

Diverging Claims from Washington and Beijing

The split over manufacturing policy became public on Friday when the U.S. Trade Representative’s office issued a statement asserting that a “handful” of trade ministers rejected a pathway toward cooperative action on excess capacity and forced labor. According to Nikkei Asia, only Mexico and Argentina signed on to a separate U.S.-led statement targeting goods produced with forced labor in supply chains.

Conversely, China’s commerce ministry offered a distinctly different framing in a Sunday statement reported by Nikkei Asia. Beijing maintained that “most” member states held differing views from Washington, leading to the total collapse of any consensus outcome document.

Photo: asia.nikkei.com

G20 Topic U.S. Position International Response Excess Industrial Capacity Push for cooperative curbs and non-market policy reform Rejected by a majority of G20 member states Forced Labor Supply Chains Led a statement to eliminate tainted goods Signed only by Mexico and Argentina Food Trade Weaponization Condemned restrictions on agricultural exports Achieved full consensus among all G20 ministers

Trump Administration Levies Tariffs over Forced Labor Concerns

The Trump administration recently levied tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on goods from 59 countries and the European Union over forced labor enforcement concerns, as detailed by Nikkei Asia.

Simultaneously, the USTR is pressing forward with a second Section 301 investigation into 16 trading partners exhibiting signs of industrial oversupply. Beijing has repeatedly rejected these allegations, accusing Western nations of weaponizing the excess capacity debate to justify protectionist industrial policies.

Consensus on Food Security and the Road to Beijing

Despite deep divisions over industrial goods, the G20 ministers found rare alignment on agricultural trade. According to Nikkei Asia, members unanimously agreed to denounce the weaponization of food, defining it as any measure to slow, stop, or block agricultural inputs to exert political coercion.

Discussions surrounding the World Trade Organization's Most Favored Nation tariff system revealed further fault lines. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer argued that non-market economies have abused the MFN principle through industrial subsidies. With the G20 talks stalled, attention shifts immediately to Beijing, where industrial supply will dominate the agenda during the second round of China-EU trade talks.

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