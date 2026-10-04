Garlasco Secures First Season Win with 2-1 Victory Over Locate

Opening the current Promozione campaign with an away performance, ASD Garlasco secured a 1-2 victory against Locate to claim their first win of the season, as reported by Informatore Vigevanese. The Sunday fixture lifts the squad to five overall points in the league standings.

Locate and Garlasco Miss Early Scoring Chances

The tactical matchup at Locate provided immediate opportunities for both squads. Locate nearly capitalized early when an opening cross from the right flank struck the crossbar. Garlasco responded through Amaro, whose close-range effort was denied by a sharp reaction save from the Milanese goalkeeper.

Ndiour Breaks the Deadlock

The breakthrough arrived in the seventeenth minute. Ndiour initiated the scoring sequence by distributing the ball to the right wing. Amaro received the pass near the edge of the penalty area and returned it to the advancing Ndiour. After bypassing his direct defender, Ndiour curled a left-footed strike past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box to establish a 1-0 lead.

Counter-Attack Doubles the Advantage

Garlasco doubled their advantage later in the half through an effective counter-attacking sequence. Defender Vignati delivered a long ball behind the Locate defensive line. Amaro tracked the flight, rounded the advancing goalkeeper, and slotted the ball home to make it 2-0.

Late Scramble Tests Defensive Resolve

Throughout the second half, Locate pressed to narrow the deficit and struck the woodwork for the second time in the match. Despite sustained pressure, Garlasco maintained defensive shape under manager Landini. Locate managed to break through in the ninety-fourth minute during a crowded goalmouth scramble following a lateral free-kick, where Scognamiglio converted past goalkeeper Cassano.

Looking Ahead to Orione Milano

The late concession failed to disrupt the final outcome as Garlasco secured the full three points, moving to five points total and joining the mid-table group. The rossoneri will look to maintain momentum when they host Orione Milano on Sunday, October 11, at 15:30 local time.