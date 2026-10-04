111 for Labuschagne as Australia draw CSA Invitation XI warm-up

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored a rapid 111 off 76 balls in a low-intensity tour warm-up match against a CSA Invitation XI in Potchefstroom, anchoring a total of 368 for 6 before retiring. The fixture served as crucial middle practice ahead of the opening Test in Durban, with Labuschagne looking to cement his position at No. 3 despite a prolonged century drought in international red-ball cricket.

Cooper Connolly Provides Backup for Cameron Green

All-Rounder Contingencies: Cooper Connolly’s sustained presence in the squad provides a direct backup option for Cameron Green should fitness concerns persist ahead of the series opener.

Local Roots and Crucial Middle Practice in Potchefstroom

Playing less than 50km from his birthplace of Klerksdorp down the N12 highway, Labuschagne reached triple figures from just 76 deliveries before walking off. Cricinfo reported that the CSA Invitational XI bowling attack was modest and below first-class standard, yet the right-hander maintained control throughout his knock aside from a single thick edge through gully. The innings lacked the emotional weight of his maiden ODI century scored at the same venue in 2020, but it provided essential time in the middle for a player whose Test average sits at 25.43 since the 2023 Ashes.

Australia finished their innings at 368 for 6 in a match that ultimately ended in a draw against the home side’s 318 for 7. Steven Smith contributed 61 before retiring at the tea interval, admitting frustration with a surface that failed to test his competitive rhythm. Beau Webster chipped in at No. 5 ahead of Alex Carey and Cooper Connolly, allowing the touring side to thoroughly test their depth options as the multi-day fixture wound down with 16 overs unbowled.

Visiting Top Order Capitalises on Friendly Conditions

The visiting top order capitalised on friendly conditions, though opening batters failed to convert starts on the second day. Travis Head fell to a sharp second-attempt slip catch by Jiveshan Pillay, while Matt Renshaw edged Christopher King to round off a useful workout. Renshaw returned to the crease after avoiding serious damage from a blow to the wrist sustained during the final ODI the previous week. Nic Maddinson also linked up with the touring party in Potchefstroom on Saturday evening following a surprise recall.

Player Runs Scored Balls Faced Dismissal / Status Marnus Labuschagne 111 76 Retired out Steven Smith 61 — Retired out Alex Carey 57 — Caught cover (off Neil Brand) Neil Brand (CSA XI) 152 — Not out / Led home batting

Hazlewood returned tidy figures of 1 for 17, while Neil Brand starred for the hosts with a resilient 152 that anchored the CSA Invitation XI response on the opening day. The touring squad relocates to Durban on Monday to step up preparations for the main series.