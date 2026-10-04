Judicial Officers on Leave Over Missing Cocaine from Suva High Court

Officers in Fiji’s Judicial Department involved in the disappearance of almost 50 kilograms of cocaine from the High Court in Suva are being sent on leave under a directive from Chief Justice Salesi Temo. Acting Attorney-General and Justice Minister Siromi Turaga confirmed the administrative action, noting it aims to ensure investigations continue.

Judicial Directive Triggers Leave for Implicated Staff

The administrative measures follow the disappearance of a drug exhibit from court premises. Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga confirmed that the directive originated directly from Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

“I can confirm to you that the Chief Justice pursuant to his press release, I think we’ve all agreed that people who are implicated, they will be sent on leave to ensure the investigations continue,” Mr Turaga stated.

While the exact identities of the personnel placed on leave remain officially undisclosed, sources close to the matter indicate that a high-profile, senior officer within the department is among those affected. The move is designed to ensure investigations continue while law enforcement agencies probe how the narcotics exhibit vanished.

Registry Security Overhaul and Stop-Departure Protocols

Mr Turaga emphasized that there is “nothing to hide” regarding the incident and confirmed that discussions are underway with other agencies to reinforce security across all judiciary registries.

“It’s a standard procedure,” Mr Turaga remarked regarding the security adjustments initiated by the Chief Justice.

Questions have also emerged concerning travel restrictions for individuals linked to the case. Mr Turaga clarified the legal threshold for stop-departure orders, explaining that the Fiji Police Force cannot independently issue such measures without explicit judicial authorization.

Agency / Authority Power to Issue Stop-Departure Order Fiji Police Force Requires a court order FICAC, FNPF, FRCA Can place orders directly

Mr Turaga noted that while institutions such as FICAC, FNPF, and FRCA possess direct authority to place stop-departure orders, police must secure a court order first.

Earlier in the week, the Fiji Police Force identified six individuals as persons of interest in the ongoing investigation, marking a critical phase as inquiries into the missing narcotics continue.