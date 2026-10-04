Nicolas Winding Refn Discusses His New Film Her Private Hell

Distributed by MUBI and playing in Italian cinemas since October 1, Nicolas Winding Refn’s latest feature Her Private Hell stars Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton. Artribune reported that the futuristic narrative weaves a neon-lit universe where a mysterious fog unleashes an elusive darkness, confusing memory, reality, and survival.

MUBI Distributes Film Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

Distributor: MUBI

MUBI Cast: Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton

Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn Returns With a Neon-Lit Vision

Following its debut at the Festival of Cannes, the project marks a fresh chapter in the director’s visual and narrative exploration. Known for previous works including Drive, Solo Dio perdona, and The Neon Demon, Refn returns to the big screen with an atmospheric feature described by many observers as closer to video art than conventional cinema. The director noted that a portion of the runtime functions as an art installation, while another part operates as popular popcorn cinema.

Refn explained his comfort with ambiguous categorization, stating that art becomes more engaging when it resists fixed definitions and moves inside its own autonomous universe. The filmmaker built the narrative architecture around the sensory experience of television zapping from his childhood, connecting disparate images to let viewers construct individual meanings.

Nicolas Winding Refn Talks Her Private Hell | FandomWire Interview

Refn Uses Color and Sound as Narrative Tools

Rather than relying primarily on words and exposition, the film utilizes color, sound, music, and movement as narrative tools. Refn, who is colorblind, explained that his perception of intense colors informs his approach to visual storytelling. He emphasized that cinema functions as poetry, the subconscious, and imagination rather than mere consumer media.

While the director’s prior filmography often featured explicit violence, Her Private Hell introduces a pervasive sense of melancholy alongside a more distant depiction of physical conflict. Refn likened his creative process to modeling clay, explaining that the shift in tone emerged organically from instinct rather than conscious calculation.