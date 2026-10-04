Nicolas Winding Refn Discusses His New Film Her Private Hell

Nicolas Winding Refn Discusses His New Film Her Private Hell

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Distributed by MUBI and playing in Italian cinemas since October 1, Nicolas Winding Refn’s latest feature Her Private Hell stars Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton. Artribune reported that the futuristic narrative weaves a neon-lit universe where a mysterious fog unleashes an elusive darkness, confusing memory, reality, and survival.

MUBI Distributes Film Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

  • Distributor: MUBI
  • Cast: Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton
  • Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn Returns With a Neon-Lit Vision

Following its debut at the Festival of Cannes, the project marks a fresh chapter in the director’s visual and narrative exploration. Known for previous works including Drive, Solo Dio perdona, and The Neon Demon, Refn returns to the big screen with an atmospheric feature described by many observers as closer to video art than conventional cinema. The director noted that a portion of the runtime functions as an art installation, while another part operates as popular popcorn cinema.

Refn explained his comfort with ambiguous categorization, stating that art becomes more engaging when it resists fixed definitions and moves inside its own autonomous universe. The filmmaker built the narrative architecture around the sensory experience of television zapping from his childhood, connecting disparate images to let viewers construct individual meanings.

Nicolas Winding Refn Talks Her Private Hell | FandomWire Interview

Refn Uses Color and Sound as Narrative Tools

Rather than relying primarily on words and exposition, the film utilizes color, sound, music, and movement as narrative tools. Refn, who is colorblind, explained that his perception of intense colors informs his approach to visual storytelling. He emphasized that cinema functions as poetry, the subconscious, and imagination rather than mere consumer media.

While the director’s prior filmography often featured explicit violence, Her Private Hell introduces a pervasive sense of melancholy alongside a more distant depiction of physical conflict. Refn likened his creative process to modeling clay, explaining that the shift in tone emerged organically from instinct rather than conscious calculation.

More on Her Private Hell

Nicolas Winding Refn & Charles Melton Talk Her Private Hell & Private K | Interview
Charles Melton and Nicolas Winding Refn Talk Her Private Hell and Origin of the Story at Cannes
HER PRIVATE HELL movie Q&A with director Nicolas Winding Refn – July 24, 2026
Director Nicolas Winding Refn on HER PRIVATE HELL Starring Sophie Thatcher & Charles Melton
Simon Mayo interviews Nicolas Winding Refn
Nicolas Winding Refn on nearly dying and his new neon film • FRANCE 24 English

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Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

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