Naoto Chino vows to continue career after Chunichi Dragons non-tender

Chino Naoto, a 27-year-old infielder formerly of the Chunichi Dragons, has vowed to continue his professional baseball career after being notified that his contract will not be renewed for the next season, SPOTV NEWS reported.

Chunichi Notifies Chino After Injury-Plagued Season

The Chunichi Dragons delivered the non-tender decision to Chino on October 1, ending his tenure with the club after just one season. SPOTV NEWS reported that Chino addressed his followers on Instagram the following day, detailing the physical struggles that kept him entirely out of official 2nd-team games since May 30.

First of all, I want to talk about the time I wasn’t able to send any news, Chino wrote on social media, explaining that his physical condition prevented him from playing baseball. Despite exhaustive efforts to recover and return to the diamond, he could not make it back onto the field before the season concluded.

[Yes] Chunichi Dragons' Chino released from the team Pro Baseball Reactions

From the Draft to the Secondary Circuit

Chino’s professional journey runs through the independent leagues, where he played for Niigata before the Yokohama DeNA BayStars selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. Known for his defensive versatility across the infield and base-running speed, Chino fought for a foothold at the top level.

During the 2025 offseason, the infielder transitioned to the Chunichi Dragons via the NPB’s現役ドラフト (Active Draft) system, designed to give players buried on deep rosters a fresh opportunity elsewhere. However, his first campaign with Chunichi yielded only six appearances at the top level, hampered severely by the lingering health issues that derailed his summer.

Uncertain Future and Determination to Continue

Across his Nippon Professional Baseball career, Chino has accumulated 18 hits across 129 games, posting a .157 batting average. SPOTV NEWS reported that despite the disappointing statistics and the abrupt end to his time in Nagoya, the 27-year-old remains adamant that his playing days are far from finished.

I don’t think about ending my career, Chino stated, expressing his belief that he still possesses the ability to contribute to a club. He indicated a willingness to accept any role or position required by an interested organization as he looks to climb back into a professional uniform.

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