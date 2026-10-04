PennDOT Resumes Route 30 Paving in York County With Overnight Delays

Paving operations on westbound Route 30 in Hellam Township, York County, are resuming on Monday, October 5, bringing overnight travel delays and lane restrictions that will persist through the end of the month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The upcoming westbound paving phase follows the wrap-up of a night shift concrete patching operation on eastbound Route 30. That initial phase covered the stretch between the Accomac Road bridge and the Wrights Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River.

Motorists traveling through the region will encounter lane restrictions during overnight work hours. Crews will operate Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., targeting the section between Bergs Lane and just west of the Route 462 Exit for Hallam.

PennDOT Mandates Overnight Lane Restrictions on Route 30

The active construction zone on westbound Route 30 requires heightened driver caution during the evening and early morning commute. PennDOT mandates that the overnight lane restrictions remain strictly in effect during the 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. work window on weekdays.

Once the westbound segment concludes, the overnight operations will shift back over to the eastbound lanes between the Accomac Road bridge and the Susquehanna River. This broader infrastructure initiative forms part of a larger resurfacing project spanning Route 30, locally known as Arsenal Road, stretching from just west of the Route 462 Exit for Hallam across to the Wrights Ferry Bridge.

Scope of the Route 30 Resurfacing Project

The extensive highway overhaul involves far more than standard topcoat paving. Project specifications include milling, asphalt resurfacing, base repair, concrete paving, and concrete patching.

Work crews are addressing infrastructure longevity through drainage improvements, guiderail updates, line painting, sign updates, and necessary structure repairs across the designated corridor.

Project Timeline Through October

Transportation officials anticipate that the entirety of the paving operation will wrap up by the end of October, provided weather conditions remain favorable. Unfavorable weather could push completion dates further into the autumn maintenance window.

Drivers in York County during the overnight hours are advised to build extra travel time into their schedules or seek alternate routes to avoid delays near the Hellam Township work zones.