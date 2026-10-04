Los Angeles Rams erase deficit to lift past Eagles 24-20

Late Rally Lifts Rams Past Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams erased a ten-point deficit on October 4, 2026, stunning the Philadelphia Eagles 24–20 at Lincoln Financial Field. Running back Kyren Williams delivered two late touchdowns in the final four minutes of regulation, rescuing the Rams from what would have been their third loss of the regular season and evening both teams’ records at two wins and two losses.

Los Angeles found itself staring at a 10–20 hole before mounting its fourth-quarter recovery. Quarterback Matthew Stafford picked apart the Eagles’ defense for 317 yards through the air, though he finished the afternoon without a touchdown pass and threw two interceptions. On the opposing sideline, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts tossed two touchdown passes and contributed 93 passing yards, but watched his offense sputter down the stretch.

Overwhelming Yardage Disparity

The final score masked a lopsided statistical battle. The Eagles managed just 172 total yards compared to 415 for the Rams. Through the air, Philadelphia gained a meager 68 yards, while Los Angeles accumulated 309 yards.

Watch – Saquon Barkley Suffers Injury During Eagles vs Rams, Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

ESPN data highlighted the sheer improbability of the comeback. At its lowest point during the contest, the Rams’ win probability plummeted to approximately 3.1 percent. Los Angeles also had to overcome its own mistakes, committing two turnovers while the Eagles recorded zero.

Barkley Injury Alters the Matchup

The complexion of the game shifted early in the first quarter when Philadelphia lost star running back Saquon Barkley to an injury.

International Stage Awaits Philadelphia

Following the home defeat, the Philadelphia Eagles must quickly regroup for a transatlantic trip. They prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 15:30. Following that matchup, the Eagles face the Carolina Panthers on October 18, 2026, at 19:00, take on the Dallas Cowboys on October 27, 2026, at 2:15, play the Washington Commanders on November 2, 2026, at 3:20, and host the New York Giants on November 8, 2026, at 20:00. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams move forward as both franchises stand even at 2–2.