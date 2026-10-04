Sports Minister Lee Yang welcomed by athletes after Nagoya Asian Games

Following the conclusion of the Nagoya Asian Games on October 4, 2026, Sports Minister Lee Yang arrived at the airport to a hero’s welcome. Lee instantly transformed into a human photo op as athletes, including boxing gold medalist Lin Yu-ting, queued up for pictures.

The High-Performance Reality Check Behind the Nagoya Medal Tally

While the administrative apparatus under Minister Lee deployed a support structure featuring 15 team doctors and 43 athletic trainers across three dedicated relay stations, the raw output told a sobering story. The delegation finished with 5 gold, 17 silver, and 33 bronze medals, placing 15th overall. This halts a streak of four double-digit gold Games and eight top-10 finishes, raising immediate red flags for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics.

The sudden contraction down to 5 gold medals mirrors structural depth issues across multiple sports. Even after accounting for discontinued disciplines like roller skating, go, and bridge, the steep drop highlights an urgent need for organizational restructuring. The delegation’s total budget hitting a historic high of NT$2.48 billion amplifies the scrutiny facing the Ministry’s front office.

Photo: 中時新聞網

Metric Hangzhou Asian Games Nagoya Asian Games Total Gold Medals 19 (Adjusted) 5 Overall Standing 6th 15th Support Staff Deployed Standard Delegation 15 Team Doctors / 43 Trainers Key Breakthroughs Roller Sports / Combat Men’s 200m Butterfly & High Jump

Veteran Presence Meets Urgent Succession Planning

As the administration looked inward, the airport arrival showed that emerging contenders are gaining ground on aging legends. The interaction between golf bronze medalist Tszyan Yani and Minister Lee saw the veteran star voice strong backing for the sports ministry’s mission. Tszyan candidly admitted her own desire to keep competing, a drive shared by many of Taiwan's elite athletes.

This reliance on seasoned veterans—including 40-year-old Hsieh Su-wei and 37-year-old Tszyan—reveals a brittle talent pipeline. In disciplines like women’s basketball, table tennis, and badminton, core competitors who anchored squads since the 2017 Universiade are entering their twilight international years.

Photo: 自由體育

Historical Breakthroughs Masking Systemic Vulnerabilities

Despite the overall medal slump, individual historic performances proved that elite talent continues to pierce through structural ceilings. The breakthrough runs of Wang Kuan-hung, who captured the men’s 200-meter butterfly gold—marking Taiwan’s first-ever men’s swimming title at the Asian Games—and Fu Chao-hsuan, whose 2.25-meter clearance ended a 60-year men’s track and field gold drought, were highlighted.

Yet, translating these regional podium finishes into Olympic podium contention remains an uphill tactical battle. Analysts point out that sports like swimming and track face absolute global benchmarks where Asian Games victories do not automatically insulate athletes against elite European and American fields.