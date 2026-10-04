Kim Kardashian Says She Holds North West Back From Fame

In a recent interview published on October 3, 2026, by The Sunday Times Style magazine, 13-year-old North West’s mother, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she has to actively hold back her eldest daughter’s expanding fame aspirations. Kardashian, who shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, explained that while her younger children prefer keeping a low profile during filming, North actively seeks out forward-facing projects.

The Bottom Line

Kim Kardashian stated in an October 2026 interview that she deliberately limits the public opportunities and forward-facing projects pursued by her 13-year-old daughter, North West.

Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are closely aligned in managing North’s music career and vetting her professional projects.

Beyond her family life, Kardashian detailed her ongoing legal studies, noting that she plans to retake the bar exam only when she has fully dedicated preparation time.

Managing Fame Aspirations and Media Exposure for North West

Balancing a life under the microscope remains a central challenge for the reality television star, who shares four children with her former husband. While Saint, Chicago, and Psalm largely avoid television storylines, North has demonstrated a distinct pull toward the public eye. The teenager’s interests lean heavily into the entertainment industry, underscored by the May release of her debut EP, N0rth4evr.

Kardashian explained to The Sunday Times Style that she intentionally slows things down to prevent her daughter from overextending herself. Rather than accepting every offer that lands on the table, the SKIMS founder attempts to savor these moments and ensure proper management. The young teenager has occasionally faced public scrutiny, including attention surrounding a finger dermal piercing when she was 12.

Photo: femalefirst.co.uk

Co-Parenting and Professional Alignment Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Despite their high-profile split and past public disagreements, Kardashian emphasized that she and Kanye West maintain open lines of communication regarding their oldest child. When it comes to music-related opportunities and external projects, both parents coordinate closely. The former couple ensures they are fully aligned so that North only participates in approved ventures.

Child Age (as of Oct 2026) Public & Media Involvement North West 13 Active in music (debut EP N0rth4evr), magazine covers, and forward-facing projects. Saint West 10 Appears during filming but does not participate in dedicated television storylines. Chicago West 8 Makes occasional family appearances without maintaining active media storylines. Psalm West 7 Kept primarily away from individual media storylines during filming.

Daily Routines, Parenting Style, and Legal Studies Preparation

Away from the glare of publicity, Kardashian describes her domestic life as structured and hands-on, relying on a rotation of nannies while still handling the daily school run and evening meals herself. Characterizing her household approach as intermediate-strict, she noted that she reads books with her children every night and allows them to sleep in her bed when they ask.

Photo: Geo News

At the same time, Kardashian maintains her focus on professional milestones outside of reality television and shapewear. Addressing rumors regarding her legal ambitions, she clarified that she has not abandoned her goal of passing the bar exam. She intends to sit for the test again only when she can dedicate uninterrupted preparation time without competing professional projects.

Kardashian continually emphasizes the value of hard work to her children, frequently discussing her own long hours studying law to instill a sense of gratitude and perspective despite their privileged upbringing.