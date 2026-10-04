Brazil election: Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro dispute presidency

Brazilian voters are casting ballots in a presidential election as Lula Da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro dispute the presidency. Lula da Silva and challenger Flávio Bolsonaro are locked in a neck-and-neck race, according to recent reporting from La Nación.

The Global Diaspora Vote Shifting Across Continents

Almost one million Brazilian citizens living abroad are registered to vote across 186 cities in 134 countries, with heavy concentrations residing in the United States, Portugal, and Japan, as Página|12 reported. Early returns from international polling stations highlight a striking geographic split among the diaspora. Flávio Bolsonaro secured strong victories in countries like Japan—pulling in 71.59% of the vote—alongside solid leads in Israel, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Qatar, and Greece. Meanwhile, Lula da Silva dominated in major European and Asian centers, capturing substantial majorities in China, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, and Palestine.

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This overseas divergence mirrors the broader ideological fracture defining the domestic electorate. In Kuwait, Lula reversed a 2022 loss by securing 73.97% of the vote compared to Jair Bolsonaro’s previous performance. Conversely, in Thailand, Flávio flipped a prior Lula victory from four years ago to claim half the ballots.

Datafolha Polling and the Battle for Undecided Voters

Luciana Chong, director of the prominent Sao Paulo polling firm Datafolha, detailed the dynamics of the remaining uncommitted electorate in an interview published by La Política Online. Chong explained that while committed voters on both sides are deeply entrenched, roughly 20 percent of the Brazilian electorate indicate they could still change their minds. The government has deployed multiple economic measures—including restrictions on online betting, targeted healthcare initiatives for obesity management, and expanded Bolsa Familia welfare payments—to court these undecided segments, though their immediate impact on surveys remains limited.

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Third-option candidates are also drawing distinct fragments of the electorate. According to Datafolha estimates, roughly 40 percent of third-force voters lean toward Flávio Bolsonaro, 30 percent toward Lula, and a significant one-third opt for null or blank ballots. Chong emphasized that the enduring power of anti-lulismo remains the primary driver behind the right-wing surge, sustaining a deep polarization that has gripped Latin America’s largest economy since 2018.

Divisions Over Electoral Integrity and Foreign Policy

Concerns regarding institutional stability and potential electoral challenges have dominated the final stretch of the campaign. Eduardo Bolsonaro, speaking from Maryland during a CPAC conference covered by Infobae, voiced confidence in his brother’s momentum. “Como está creciendo día a día, yo creo que Flávio puede vencer a Lula en primera vuelta,” Eduardo Bolsonaro stated, arguing that strategic tactical voting could push his brother past the threshold.

Photo: Página|12

When questioned about potential shifts in regional diplomacy—particularly regarding strained relations between Brasilia and Buenos Aires under Argentine President Javier Milei—Eduardo Bolsonaro affirmed that a new administration would actively reconstruct diplomatic ties. At the same time, domestic anxieties persist regarding the composition and public perception of the judiciary and the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE). As official results continue to emerge from the Tribunal, the stark ideological divide leaves global financial markets and foreign diplomats preparing for a high-stakes political transition.

Metric / Category Lula da Silva Camp Flávio Bolsonaro Camp Key Strongholds Abroad France, Netherlands, Denmark, China Japan, Israel, Philippines, UAE Electorate Core Drive Anti-lulismo, lower taxes Third-Option Vote Split Approx. 30% potential capture Approx. 40% potential capture

Official tallies from the Tribunal Superior Electoral will determine whether either candidate secures an outright majority or if the contest proceeds to a decisive runoff.

Brazil heads to the polls for high-stakes election between Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro • FRANCE 24