Best Early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals to Shop Now

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, also known as October Prime Day, is scheduled to run from October 6 through October 7, bringing early markdowns and discounts across multiple categories including beauty products, consumer technology, and apparel. While the main sales event officially begins on October 6, various major retailers and Amazon have already made early deals available for shoppers looking to get a jump on holiday gifts and home upgrades.

Amazon Cuts Prices on Echo and Fire Devices

Amazon devices have received widespread price cuts ahead of the official kickoff, with the Amazon Echo Dot available for $39.99 down from $79.99 after previous price increases. Additional early offers feature the Fire HD 10 tablet marked down to $72.99 from $154.99, and the 4K Select Fire TV Stick discounted to $17.99. The 4K Select is Amazon’s newest 4K Fire TV Stick featuring HDR10+ support and a Linux-based operating system, with the entire Fire TV Stick lineup having been affected by an August price hike. In home security bundles, the Blink Outdoor 2K+ is available for $34.99 with the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ included at no extra cost, delivering a combined saving of nearly 80%.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Started EARLY?! These Deals Are SO GOOD 😱

Other household tech items seeing early price reductions include the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Max Pro Omni Robot Vacuum, which dropped from $2599 to $699, and the Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, reduced from $499.95 to $243. Additional tech and travel markdowns feature the Oura Ring 4 down to $359 from $454, and a 4-pack of Apple AirTags reduced from $165 to $149.95.

Beauty and Everyday Essentials

Beauty and personal care departments are featuring steep discounts, including a Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush listed at nearly half off. Skin care items and K-beauty favorites have also been marked down, such as the COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence dropping from $38 to $15.12, the Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask falling from $34.43 to $23.36, the Torriden Dive In Serum falling from $31 to $23.25, and the Abib PDRN Retinal Eye Patch reduced from $29 to $24.95.

Photo: nymag.com

Apparel and everyday basics have joined the early rollout, led by the Hanes EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt marked down 65% from $27 to $10, and Levi’s Women’s Classic Straight Jeans reduced from $60 to $35. Other early household offers include the Philips Handheld Garment Steamer 3000 Series marked down from $89.95 to $37.