Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake: Amazon Deal vs. Gameplay Leaks

Physical preorders for Nintendo’s upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake for the Nintendo Switch 2 are available at Amazon for $59.99, down from the initial $69.99 list price, with an official release date set for November 5, 2026.mashable.com reported that collectors will receive textured foil cover art with the first print run, alongside a broader hardware rollout marking the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Amazon Discounts Physical Copies While Digital Edition Stays Flat

The price drop brings the physical media release down to match the digital edition’s standard $59.99 price point. mashable.com reported that Amazon is also attaching a preorder price guarantee to the hardware and software listings, ensuring buyers are charged the lowest price point reached between order placement and fulfillment. For collectors prioritizing physical ownership, the initial print run includes special packaging featuring textured foil cover art.

Photo: screenrant.com

Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware Arrives Ahead of Game Launch

The software release arrives just over a week after a wave of themed hardware hits retail. mashable.com noted that a special-edition Switch 2 console, a dedicated Pro Controller, and an official carrying case will launch on October 29, 2026. These releases coincide with celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the overarching Zelda franchise.

Leak Suggests Radical Departures From the Original 1998 Architecture

While retail listings focus on pricing and packaging, early details surrounding the game’s actual design point toward major deviations from the Nintendo 64 original. screenrant.com reported that industry insider ‘Necro’ Felipe stated on Twitter that the 2026 release will not function as a 1:1 remake. According to the same reporting, Felipe described the project as a pretty ambitious remake that applies a diversity of modernizations and rethought systems rather than simply updating audiovisual assets.

Zelda Ocarina Of Time For Switch 2 Is NOT A 1:1 Remake….

The Structural Divide Over Remake Ambition

The scope of the project remains a point of discussion among industry observers comparing it to past Nintendo remakes. screenrant.com contrasted the approach with the Nintendo Switch version of Link’s Awakening, which kept the original overworld and dungeon structures functionally intact while updating controls and graphics. By comparison, leaked details indicate that the Ocarina of Time project falls closer to titles that completely reimagine original systems, though industry commentary cited by screenrant.com explicitly mocked the idea that it would match the sweeping structural changes seen in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

Nintendo Will Reveal Gameplay Details During September Livestream

Official confirmation regarding the extent of the system overhauls, camera modifications, and targeting updates remains pending. While mashable.com established the official software release date of November 5, 2026, screenrant.com noted that fans anticipate further disclosures regarding gameplay systems during an upcoming Nintendo Direct livestream scheduled for September 8, 2026. Whether these systemic modernizations include expanded story content or purely mechanical quality-of-life adjustments remains unconfirmed by official Nintendo channels.