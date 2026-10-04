Vrabel and Official React to Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

Mike Vrabel drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for berating official Bill Vinovich during the New England Patriots’ 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills, an infraction that immediately preceded a Bills touchdown before the Patriots recovered to even their record at 2-2.

Drake Maye Throws Three Touchdowns in Bounce-Back Performance

Drake Maye managers received a massive boost as the quarterback shook off early-season struggles to throw three touchdowns, securing a much-needed bounce-back performance and earning a game ball from Vrabel.

The Sideline Confrontation Before Halftime

The game turned with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter at New England’s 16-yard line. With Buffalo facing a third-and-goal, Josh Allen threw an incomplete pass, but the play was immediately overshadowed by official Bill Vinovich dropping a flag on New England head coach Mike Vrabel. Vinovich addressed the incident to reporters after the game, stating that Vrabel “was out of the box, came up to the official and said, ‘That was a f—ing terrible call.'” When asked whether the situation warranted a warning instead of an immediate penalty, Vinovich dismissed the idea, noting that language of that nature leaves no room for a second chance.

Vrabel offered his own perspective on the sideline blowup. The Patriots head coach admitted his frustration but defended his history on the sideline, explaining that he had used similar phrasing roughly 87 times without drawing flags in the past. “There’s nothing derogatory. You know, you’d have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive,” Vrabel said, while acknowledging, “I probably shouldn’t have sworn, but I can tell you that in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I’ve said that, and I apologized to him.” Five plays after the penalty marched the Bills forward, Allen punched in a game-tying touchdown.

Maye and the Patriots Respond in the Second Half

Fortunately for Vrabel, his team bailed him out by outplaying Buffalo across the final two quarters. New England engineered a methodical 14-play scoring drive to open the third quarter. Drake Maye spearheaded the offensive resurgence following a rocky opening three weeks that featured a Week 1 loss in Seattle, a bounce-back win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a blowout defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Maye finished the contest with three touchdown passes. The defense put the game away late when Allen threw a game-clinching interception in the closing minutes. In the locker room after the victory, Vrabel celebrated the turnaround with his quarterback, shouting to Maye, “Hey! We ain’t taking no more f—–g s–t!”

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Buffalo Bills – – – – 26 New England Patriots – – – – 29

A Tumultuous 2026 Campaign Continues

The win stabilizes New England at 2-2, preventing the Bills from extending their division lead to two games. Yet the victory also punctuates what has been a turbulent stretch for Vrabel. After leading the Patriots to an AFC title in just his second season in New England, Vrabel’s personal life and professional standing made headlines in April when reports surfaced regarding his relationship with NFL reporter Dianna Russini, prompting Vrabel to announce he was entering counseling.

With the turbulent offseason behind them, the Patriots must now build on this divisional victory.

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