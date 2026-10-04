Drees: French disability-free life expectancy at age 65

Global life expectancy at birth continues to rise, yet demographers and public health researchers increasingly debate whether those extra years are spent free of chronic illness.

The Divergence Between World Health Organization and Eurostat Methodologies

Quantifying how long people live without disabling conditions requires combining mortality data with morbidity records. The World Health Organization produces the Healthy Life Expectancy indicator, known as HALE. This metric weights individual diseases and disabilities using severity coefficients derived from international expert panels, subtracting partial years lived with health issues from standard mortality tables. The data inputs draw heavily from the Global Burden of Disease Study, utilizing hospital records, health surveys, and epidemiological assessments depending on national availability.

Conversely, Eurostat relies on functional self-reporting. The European Union statistical office uses a single question: “Are you limited because of a health problem in activities people usually do?” This measure forms the basis of the indicator. While both organizations deploy Sullivan’s method to subtract time spent in disability from mortality tables, their underlying data collection diverges sharply. The World Health Organization approach depends less on individual subjective feeling but carries stronger reliance on underlying models and assumptions. Eurostat captures lived experiences directly from respondents.

These distinct methods yield noticeably different outcomes. In France, for instance, the World Health Organization estimated male healthy life expectancy at birth at 69 years in 2020. Eurostat placed the equivalent figure at 64 years. Both systems, however, confirm a long-term upward trajectory in longevity across wealthy nations.

French Disability-Free Life Expectancy Trends at Age 65

In France, the Directorate for Research, Studies, Evaluation, and Statistics publishes annual evaluations using the Eurostat framework. These figures measure disability-free life expectancy at birth and at age 65, providing critical insight into aging populations. Between 2008 and 2024, disability-free life expectancy at age 65 increased by approximately one year and eleven months. Data published by the Drees in January 2026 showed that disability-free life expectancy at age 65 reached 11.8 years for women and 10.5 years for hommes in 2024.

Demographic Group 2008 Disability-Free Life Expectancy at 65 2024 Disability-Free Life Expectancy at 65 Women (France) Lower baseline 11.8 years Men (France) Lower baseline 10.5 years

Researchers note that while these indicators effectively track population shifts over time and inform retirement policy debates, they must be interpreted carefully. The underlying health states are frequently reversible, and self-reported metrics remain susceptible to changing cultural and social contexts regarding health.

Global Longevity Gains and the Impact of the Pandemic

On a global scale, both overall life expectancy and healthy life expectancy have risen concurrently at birth and at age sixty. Between 2000 and 2019, global life expectancy at birth increased by 6.3 years. During the same nineteen-year period, healthy life expectancy at birth increased by 5.4 years according to World Health Organization figures. These long-term gains experienced a temporary downward blip during the Covid-19 pandemic, before resuming their historical trajectory.

Whether modern medicine merely prolongs dying or successfully extends healthy years remains the central debate launched in the 1980s. Optimistic projections argue that chronic illnesses are compressed into the final years of an extended lifespan. Pessimistic models suggest that falling mortality rates simply prolong the duration of chronic disease. Current statistical indicators continue to map this dynamic balance without offering a definitive prediction for future decades.