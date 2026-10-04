WIPO: Japan stays 12th in Global Innovation Index

Japan has retained 12th place in the annual Global Innovation Index published by the World Intellectual Property Organization, trailing regional competitors South Korea, Singapore, and China. The ranking leaves the country well short of the Japanese government’s target to reach fourth place or higher by 2035.

South Korea Ranks Fourth in Asia-Pacific Region

South Korea claimed fourth place as the highest-ranking economy in the Asia-Pacific region. Singapore followed directly behind in fifth place, while China secured the 10th spot. The positions for South Korea, Japan, and China remained unchanged from the previous year’s report.

Switzerland topped the global index for the 16th year, followed by Sweden in second and the United States in third. The evaluation measured 139 economies utilizing approximately 80 different performance indicators.

Japan continues to demonstrate significant strength in corporate and industrial innovation. According to the report, the Tokyo-Yokohama region stands as the world’s second-ranked innovation cluster, highlighting the heavy global weight of Japanese venture capital activity, research, and patenting. The Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou region in China maintained the top position in the cluster rankings.

Economy / Region Global Innovation Index Rank Key Notes from WIPO Report Switzerland 1st Ranked first globally for the 16th straight year. South Korea 4th Highest-ranking economy in the Asia-Pacific region. Singapore 5th Maintains a leading position in regional innovation performance. China 10th Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou area retained top innovation cluster spot. Japan 12th Strong corporate research and patents; lags in tertiary education and demographics.

Demographic Challenges Hinder Japanese Innovation Performance

Despite strong corporate research capabilities, the WIPO assessment points to clear vulnerabilities holding Japan back from climbing the index. The country lagged in metrics including tertiary education, the volume of science and engineering graduates, and knowledge-intensive employment.

A declining domestic youth population also weighed heavily on the nation’s overall innovation performance. These structural demographic challenges contrast with the resilience found inside individual Japanese enterprises.

Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, co-editor of the report, noted the unique nature of the country’s economic framework. “Japan has one of the most consistent innovation systems in the world,” Wunsch-Vincent said. “The depth of Japanese companies-led research, together with close ties to universities and public institutes, keeps Japan among the top innovation economies year after year.”

Broader Worldwide Investment Trends

The wider global picture reveals continued expansion in technological investment. Worldwide research and development expenditure grew by an estimated 3.3 percent in real terms over 2025 compared to the previous year. Projections indicate a further 3.6 percent expansion in 2026, bringing total spending to $3.4 trillion.

Venture capital activity expanded significantly as well, growing roughly 28 percent in value to reach $510 billion in 2025. Artificial intelligence transactions drove a major share of this capital influx, accounting for 53 percent of total global deal value.