Biweekly Mortgage Payments Reduce Interest and Payoff Time

Switching a home loan to a biweekly payment schedule divides a standard monthly obligation in half and schedules a payment every two weeks. Western Ohio Mortgage Corporation notes that this arrangement yields 26 half-payments annually, which equals 13 full monthly payments instead of the usual 12.

Biweekly Payments Create One Extra Annual Mortgage Payment

Dividing payments into a biweekly schedule results in 26 half-payments per year, generating the equivalent of one extra monthly mortgage payment annually.

Borrowers must confirm with their lender whether loan terms permit payment timing adjustments after closing and whether prepayment penalties apply.

Lenders require explicit instructions to ensure these extra funds apply directly to the principal balance rather than accumulating as future interest.

Borrowers Must Verify Lender Rules for Payment Schedules

Not all lending institutions permit borrowers to alter their payment schedules after a loan closes. Western Ohio Mortgage Corporation advises contacting your loan officer directly to determine whether a biweekly program is supported under your current contract.

When lenders do allow the change, verification steps remain essential. Borrowers must confirm that any additional money submitted is routed directly to reduce the principal balance rather than sitting in an interest-accruing holding account. Checking for potential prepayment penalties ensures that accelerating the payoff timeline does not trigger unexpected fees.

Alternative Strategies for Principal Reduction

Borrowers whose lenders do not offer a formalized biweekly structure still have options to achieve a similar payoff acceleration. According to Western Ohio Mortgage Corporation, homeowners can save the equivalent of one extra month’s payment over the course of the year and make it as a single lump sum.

Alternatively, borrowers can calculate one-twelfth of that extra monthly payment and add that exact fractional amount to each regular monthly bill. Both methods achieve the same objective of trimming total interest costs and shortening the overall amortization schedule without requiring a formal change to the automated billing frequency.

Payment Schedule Payments Per Year Equivalent Full Payments Principal Impact Standard Monthly 12 full payments 12.0 Baseline amortization Biweekly Arrangement 26 half-payments 13.0 Accelerated payoff equivalent to 1 extra payment Monthly + Lump Sum 12 monthly + 1 extra 13.0 Accelerated payoff via annual contribution

Confirming Terms Before Adjusting Payments

Online calculators provide estimated timelines and interest savings, but they do not override specific loan agreements. Borrowers should discuss their exact figures with Western Ohio Mortgage Corporation by calling 800-736-8485 or consulting a loan officer to review Company NMLS #9601 credentials and loan terms before altering any financial routines.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.