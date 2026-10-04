Paolini’s Exhaustion and the Physical Toll of the Tennis Calendar

On Oct. 2, at the Beijing National Tennis Center, 14th seed Jasmine Paolini fell 6-3, 6-7(5), 2-6 to Ukrainian player Snicur in the second round of the China Open, after winning the opening set. It was a sharp reversal from eight days prior, when Paolini secured two points for Italy, wrapping up matches near 1 a.m. in Shenzhen, 163.com reported.

The Seven-Hour Toll of Team Competition

Paolini’s exit at the China Open was not an isolated stroke of bad luck, but the physical culmination of an exhausting schedule. During the team tournament in Shenzhen, which ran from Sept. 24, Paolini carried the Italian squad by playing both singles and doubles. Her doubles rubber lasted three full sets—winning 3-6, 7-5, 6-3—pushing her cumulative time on court that day close to seven hours.

Just two days later, in the tournament semifinals, she was swept 6-2, 6-2 by Elina Svitolina in a mere 63 minutes. Going from a nearly seven-hour marathon to a one-hour blowout exposed a body running on empty. Between Sept. 24 and Oct. 2, Paolini logged a marathon team event, a swift semifinal defeat, a flight to Beijing, and a three-set battle at the China Open.

A Season-Long Slide in Key Metrics

When looking at Paolini’s broader 2026 campaign, the Beijing exit fits a troubling pattern. Her stellar 2024 season featured back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, an Olympic women’s doubles gold medal, and a year-end ranking of No. 4. By Sept. 15, 2026, however, the WTA rankings placed her at No. 21, with a 17-14 record and only a single victory against a top-50 opponent all year.

Technical indicators dropped alongside her ranking. Her first-serve win rate slipped from over 67% in her prime down to 60.9%, while her second-serve win rate sat at 48.2%. For a player whose game relies heavily on relentless baseline defense and directional changes, a declining serve leaves her entire tactical foundation vulnerable.

Parallels in Beijing and Familiar Vulnerabilities

The physical toll caught up with other top contenders in Beijing that same week. Top seed and reigning US Open champion Elena Rybakina fell 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to world No. 118 Charayeva in the second round, subsequently withdrawing from the Wuhan Open due to physical exhaustion and foot discomfort. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka also exited early, losing 4-6, 3-6 to 26th seed Batukova amid a sharp drop in first-serve statistics.

For Paolini, Snicur’s strategy mirrored Elise Mertens’ approach four months earlier at the Italian Open in Rome. There, defending champion Paolini held match points before falling 6-4, 6-7(5), 3-6 after a 2-hour and 41-minute battle. Both opponents succeeded by extending rallies and forcing the 1.63-meter Italian to cover maximum court distance. Snicur executed that exact blueprint in Beijing, where Paolini controlled the first set before running out of steam in the third.