Marc-Uwe Kling’s bestselling children’s book Das Neinhorn celebrated its world-premiere as an animated feature film at the 31st International Children’s Film Festival “Schlingel” in Chemnitz, featuring voice work from Nora Tschirner, Karoline Herfurth, Torsten Sträter, and the author himself.

Das Neinhorn Film Premieres at Schlingel Festival

The Premiere: Das Neinhorn – der Film debuted as a world premiere in Chemnitz at the 31st “Schlingel” International Children’s Film Festival.

Das Neinhorn – der Film debuted as a world premiere in Chemnitz at the 31st “Schlingel” International Children’s Film Festival. The Creative Force: Author Marc-Uwe Kling directed the animation and voiced the titular role, joined by a voice cast including Nora Tschirner and Karoline Herfurth.

Author Marc-Uwe Kling directed the animation and voiced the titular role, joined by a voice cast including Nora Tschirner and Karoline Herfurth. The Festival Scope: The event anchors a festival lineup featuring 194 films from 60 countries, running through October 10.

The World Premiere at the Schlingel Festival

The animated adaptation of Das Neinhorn officially premiered in Chemnitz. The project brings to the screen a literary property that has sold more than one million copies and achieved cult status among both children and adults. Marc-Uwe Kling, who is 44 years old, directed the feature film and stepped into the recording booth to voice the main character of the defiant unicorn. Speaking at the 31st International Children’s Film Festival “Schlingel”, Kling explained the motivation behind the narrative: “The film is important because I think we should all say no a lot more often.”

Protagonist Seeks Adventure with Unlikely Companions

The story follows the titular character living within the pink, heart-filled world of unicorns, but standing apart from its peers by constantly answering with a flat refusal. Seeking adventure, the protagonist ventures out into “Nowhere,” picking up a distinct fellowship along the way. The character encounters the “WASbär”—named for its habit of always asking “What?”—alongside the “NAhUND,” whose favorite expression translates to “So what?”. Together, this unlikely trio must rescue the “KönigsDOCHter” from her tower prison in order to make their way back home.

Photo: zeit.de

When asked to boil the spirit of the film down to its core vocabulary, the cast found unanimous agreement. Voice actors Nora Tschirner, Torsten Sträter, and Karoline Herfurth agreed that the entire project is best captured by four simple German words: “Nein, doch, was, na und” (No, yes/really, what, so what).

Schlingel Festival Showcases Films from 60 Countries

The premiere serves as an anchor for the “Schlingel” festival, which serves children and young audiences. The event runs until October 10 and showcases an international slate. Programmers have scheduled 194 films originating from 60 different countries. Alongside the debut of Kling’s animated feature, the festival lineup includes other premieres, such as Sammy und Frida – Chaos mit Sense and the third part of the Häschenschule, Geheimnis um das Goldene Ei.

Photo: nordsee-zeitung.de