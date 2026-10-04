Choi Jung-hoon Details yoga and digital detox after breakup rumors

Band Jannabi Choi Jung-hoon has shared a detailed personal update on his Instagram account following an unverified breakup rumor involving actress Han Ji-min. Kang Joo-il of Sports Kyunghyang reported that the singer addressed his recent absence from digital media, his return to daily yoga practice, and his ongoing creative struggles in the music industry.

Digital Detox and Wellness Routine After Unfounded Rumors

Choi posted several casual daily photographs from inside a vehicle alongside an extensive written message to his supporters on October 3. The update followed a tumultuous period on the internet that began in July, when an emotional moment during a university festival performance sparked widespread, baseless speculation that he and Han Ji-min had separated. Representatives for both sides previously confirmed that the couple remains firmly together, dismissing the speculation as a mere happening.

In the wake of that public scrutiny, Choi revealed that he deliberately stepped away from online platforms. “For several weeks, I haven’t used my smartphone much,” he wrote, detailing a deliberate period of isolation from digital devices. To center himself, he turned to physical discipline: “Every morning, I return to yoga practice,” noting his focus on restoring both physical and mental stability.

Creative Reckoning and Collaborative Trust in the Studio

Beyond his digital hiatus, the singer-songwriter offered a transparent look at the psychological weight of his creative process. He admitted to questioning the very nature of his vocation, stating that he has frequently asked himself, “What is music? Is this even music?”

Yet, those doubts gave way to reassurance when evaluating his immediate circle of collaborators. Looking at the instruments and musicians surrounding him, he concluded that the output remains undeniably authentic. He emphasized that people who understand the virtue of diligent work continue to gather around him.

Category Details Source Reference Primary Subject Choi Jung-hoon (Jannabi) Sports Kyunghyang Report Date Sports Kyunghyang Key Lifestyle Shift Smartphone hiatus & daily yoga Instagram Post via Sports Kyunghyang Relationship Status Publicly dating Han Ji-min since August 2024 Sports Kyunghyang Archives

Choi Balances Live Staging with Studio Record Production

Despite the internal hurdles of songwriting, Choi conveyed an intense passion for live staging and upcoming projects. Describing his current schedule as exceptionally hectic, he noted that life fluctuates between moments of amusement and fatigue. Even so, he affirmed that building concert performances matches the excitement found in crafting a full-length studio record.

Fans have responded with widespread support and encouragement following his candid reflections on the pressures of public life and creative identity.