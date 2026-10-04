Court quashes Home Office block on Gaza families joining UK relatives

A UK immigration court has quashed a Home Office decision to block mothers and young children in Gaza from joining their family members who hold refugee status in the UK.

The legal challenge centers on two young mothers currently living in tents in Gaza with five children aged seven and under. Both families are seeking to reunite with their husbands, who have been granted refugee status in the UK. According to details presented to the court, the families face dire conditions including insufficient food, lack of clean water, infestations of rodents, mosquitoes, and bedbugs, alongside the constant threat of snipers.

Applicants approved to join family members in the UK are typically required to undergo biometric checks, such as fingerprinting and facial imaging, at a visa application centre. However, the visa application centre in Gaza has remained closed since October 2023, and leaving the territory remains exceptionally difficult. While the government maintains an unsafe journeys policy intended to offer flexibility in such circumstances, immigration lawyers argue that authorities have applied a much stricter approach to families in Gaza.

In her judgment, Upper Tribunal judge Fiona Lindsley found that the home secretary acted unlawfully in how the policy was applied to the two families. The judge noted that the applicants are living in vulnerable structures, malnourished, unwell, and suffering severe psychological distress over fears they will not survive the separation from their husbands and fathers in the UK.

“The best interests of these children should be the primary consideration, and it cannot be in their best interests to be afraid, undernourished and suffering from diseases of poverty and insanitary conditions without their fathers and no end in sight to that separation,” Judge Lindsley stated in her ruling.

Solicitor Criticizes Home Office for Blocking Gaza Families

Decla Palmer, a solicitor at the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit representing the families, criticized the government’s legal stance following the ruling.

“The Home Office is doing everything possible to delay and to defend its unlawful decisions, taking a policy position that blocks people in Gaza who are eligible to come to the UK from being able to do so,” Palmer said. “These families are completely broken – it is difficult to put into words the trauma they have faced and continue to endure.”

Meanwhile, the Home Office defended its position regarding identity verification protocols.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We will be looking to appeal this decision. Biometrics, including fingerprints and facial images, are a core part of the UK’s immigration system, and their enrolment at a UK overseas visa application centre is a standard requirement when making a visa application to come to the UK.”

The government maintains that enrolling biometrics is necessary to conduct comprehensive checks against UK and international immigration and criminal records. Officials argue these measures are essential to identify individuals who might pose risks to national security, public safety, or immigration controls.

Broader Refugee Family Reunion Context

The ruling impacts a wider population of applicants caught in administrative limbo. An estimated 250 to 300 people currently in Gaza are seeking to reunite with immediate family members who have already been granted refugee status in the UK. While the Foreign Office has indicated a willingness to evacuate some of these families to Jordan so they can complete biometric enrolment, legal avenues remain constrained.

The wider refugee family reunion scheme has faced prolonged suspension. Although the government announced refugee resettlement routes on Monday for specific demographics—including Palestinian refugees and women from Afghanistan—these pathways process only a few hundred applications annually.

The refugee family reunion scheme itself has been suspended since September 2025. According to estimates from the Refugee Council, approximately 20,000 people have been denied family reunion access during the suspension. Initial government projections pointed to new rules arriving in the spring of 2025, but Home Office sources have since indicated that further details regarding safe and legal lifelines will not be announced until 2027.

Metric / Category Details Affected Applicants in Gaza Estimated 250–300 individuals seeking immediate family reunion Primary Obstacle Visa application centre in Gaza closed since October 2023; mandatory biometric requirements Wider Scheme Status Family reunion scheme suspended since September 2025; updates delayed until 2027 Estimated Impact of Suspension Approximately 20,000 people denied family reunion access, per Refugee Council estimates

As the Home Office pursues an appeal against the upper tribunal’s decision, the immediate legal status of the affected mothers and children remains tied to ongoing court proceedings, leaving families separated across borders awaiting final resolution.