Far-right group clashes with housing protesters in Madrid

Nazi Salutes Thrown as Far-Right Group Targets Madrid Housing Camp

Dozens of members of a far-right group gathered in central Madrid late Saturday, attempting to breach a protest camp where demonstrators have spent a week demanding reforms to Spain’s housing laws. AFP journalists witnessed individuals from the gathering perform Nazi salutes as police deployed containment lines to block access to the Plaza del Sol.

Tens of Thousands Rally Nationwide Over Rents

Video footage published by the Spanish daily El Pais showed officers pursuing members of the group through surrounding streets after they tried to force their way into the encampment located in the touristic heart of the capital. The confrontations followed nationwide demonstrations earlier in the day that brought tens of thousands of activists into the streets of Madrid and other cities to demand affordable housing.

Parliament Rejects Tenant Relief Package

The unrest erupted in the wake of a parliamentary vote on Friday, during which lawmakers rejected a package of tenant relief measures proposed by the socialist government of Pedro Sanchez. Nucleo Nacional, a far-right group that gained public visibility during anti-government protests in 2024, was among the far-right groups present during Saturday’s disturbances.

Thousands Rally In Madrid As Far-Left Protesters Confront Far-Right Groups

Security Forces Hold the Line at Plaza del Sol

Police established cordons around the Plaza del Sol to separate the far-right agitators from the housing reform camp, which has occupied the square for the past week. While the main body of housing activists continued their demonstrations calling for legislative overhauls to curb rising rents, security forces intervened to prevent direct physical clashes with the counter-protesters.