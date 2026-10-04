College Football Week 6: Key Matchups and Betting Odds

As college football hits Week 6, the schedule is highlighted by high-stakes matchups, including a potential SEC Championship Game preview as Alabama and Georgia face off in Tuscaloosa, alongside the storied Red River Rivalry in Dallas where Texas meets Oklahoma.

Marquee Showdowns Across the SEC and Big Ten

Through the first five weeks of the season, Georgia and Alabama have established themselves a cut above the rest of the conference, with Texas joining them at the top tier. The Bulldogs have played a relatively soft schedule, while the Crimson Tide have put up huge numbers against middling defenses. On Saturday, those debates will be settled on the field. Meanwhile, in the Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma seeks revenge against Texas after dropping two straight games in the rivalry series. The Sooners come out of an open date looking to fix an offense where quarterback John Mateer has struggled mightily. Brent Venables’ defense will need to carry the load against Arch Manning, who enters the matchup looking for consistency in his second straight season.

The Big Ten also brings key battles, featuring an undefeated Indiana team visiting an undefeated Nebraska squad. Anthony Colandrea and the Cornhuskers are undefeated in October under Matt Rhule, who continues searching for his first top-25 win during his Nebraska tenure. Indiana enters as a comfortable road favorite, though this marks the Hoosiers’ toughest test so far. In another notable clash, UCLA travels to face Oregon as the Bruins face their first major test of the Bob Chesney era. Oregon features potential starting quarterback Dylan Raiola in place of an injured Dante Moore.

Georgia and Texas Lead as Favorites in Marquee Matchups

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the lines for these marquee matchups, shaping expectations across the country. In the marquee SEC night game, Georgia is listed as a 2.5-point favorite on the road against Alabama. Kirby Smart’s defense prepares for an Alabama offense led by Keelon Russell that has yet to score fewer than 45 points in a game, while the Crimson Tide look to pressure Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockon.

In the Red River Rivalry, Texas stands as a 9.5-point favorite against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, reflecting Vegas’s confidence in the Longhorns on a neutral field given the Sooners’ offensive struggles. In the Big Ten, Indiana is favored by 9.5 points on the road against Nebraska. Out west, Oregon is favored by 11.5 points at home against UCLA. Rounding out the notable games, LSU is a 10-point favorite on the road against Kentucky, where Will Stein looks to build on a comeback win over South Carolina.

Fans Can Watch Key Games in Dallas and Tuscaloosa

Fans can catch the Red River Rivalry in Dallas, the primetime showdown in Tuscaloosa between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, and the conference battles in Lincoln and Eugene as the season crosses its midway point.