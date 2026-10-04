Manuel Vidal Leads Ate Mayoral Exit Polls with 63.6% in 2026 Elections

Manuel Vidal leads the race for the mayor’s office in Ate with 63.6% of the vote, according to early exit poll figures released on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The candidate holds a commanding lead over his rivals in television broadcasts covering the subnational contest, which takes place under the supervision of the National Jury of Elections (JNE), the ONPE, and the Reniec with more than 26 million electors called to the polls to select local authorities for the 2027-2030 term.

Edde Cuéllar of Podemos Perú places second with 12.8% of the ballots, followed by Elizabeth Cabezas of Renovación Popular at 12.4%. Meanwhile, Mel Vilcahuamán of Progresamos secures 4.1% of the preliminary count, leaving other contenders to split the remaining 7.1% of exit poll support.

These early figures serve solely as an initial reference point and must be verified against official tallies from the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE). Ate ranks among the most populous districts in Lima, home to approximately 743,517 residents who turned out to choose local leaders for the 2027–2030 term under the supervision of the National Jury of Elections (JNE).

Photo: elcomercio.pe

Mayoral Candidates Propose Technology to Improve Public Security

A total of 21 candidates vied for the Ate mayoral seat during the 2026 Regional and Municipal Elections. Public security dominated the campaign trail, with contenders proposing everything from expanded video surveillance and artificial intelligence to panic buttons, drones, and integrated patrols with the National Police.

Former congressman Walter Jesús Rivera Guerra ran under the Acción Popular banner, centering his platform on an integrated neighborhood watch system, police-linked cameras, and community networks. Luis Eusebio Poma Tacuri of Ahora Nación pitched a Command, Control, Computer, and Communications ( C4 ) center outfitted with facial recognition and license plate readers.

Other political groups represented in the 21-candidate race included Misael Meneses Flores for FREPAP, Óscar Ramírez Rojas for Juntos por el Perú, Jaime Bruno Valeriano Codina for APRA, Miguel Ángel Malma Valverde for Obras, Simón Ortiz Talaverano for Somos Perú, and Maidy Marti López Casimiro for the Partido Frente de la Esperanza 2021. Additional contenders featured Jorge Antonio Salazar Velasquez for the Partido Morado, Carlos Daniel Cuya Ponce for Partido País Para Todos, Gianmarco Valentin Tobalino Castillo for the Partido Patriótico del Perú, Joel José Núñez Mendoza for Perú Primero, José Luis Hurtado Apaico for the PPC, Rodolfo Roiro Padilla for Salvemos al Perú, Netzer Alemao Chávez Flores for Visión Perú, and Enrique Bruno Palma Salinas for the Partido del Buen Gobierno.

Photo: encuesta.pe

ONPE Processes Physical Records to Determine Election Outcomes

Exit poll percentages carry no official weight, meaning final outcomes depend entirely on the ONPE processing physical voting records. Across Peru, the October 4, 2026 elections involved more than 26 million eligible voters casting ballots across 13,148 authorities nationwide, including regional governors, provincial mayors, and district council members. The nationwide vote decides 25 regional governors, 25 vice governors, 364 regional councilors, 196 provincial mayors, 1,696 district mayors, 1,724 provincial councilors, and 9,118 district councilors, with voters required to carry their DNI to the polls.

Exit Poll Results for Ate Mayoral Race (October 4, 2026) Candidate Party Exit Poll Share Manuel Vidal Avanza País 63.6% Edde Cuéllar Podemos Perú 12.8% Elizabeth Cabezas Renovación Popular 12.4% Mel Vilcahuamán Progresamos 4.1% Others Various 7.1%

As the ONPE advances its official tally, vote distributions will shift. The definitive updates will clarify exact vote totals for each candidate and formally establish the new municipal administration.