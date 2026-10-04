Honor Magic 9 Series Set for European Launch in January 2027

Honor has confirmed a January 2027 European launch for its Magic 9 flagship series, following its initial debut in China. The company’s UK and French websites are positioning the Magic 9 Pro Max as the regional flagship, arriving in two memory configurations and three distinct color finishes.

The global rollout of Honor’s latest mobile lineup is taking shape as regional marketing pages go live across Europe. While the Honor Magic 9 series heads toward its official international introduction, the manufacturer has yet to publish a precise calendar date or regional retail pricing.

European Configuration and Color Options for the Magic 9 Pro Max

European buyers will find the Magic 9 Pro Max offered in two specific memory configurations. The device comes equipped with 12GB of RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. By contrast, the Chinese market receives higher-capacity variants featuring 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, with prices starting from the equivalent of about 1,000 dollars and reaching up to 1,270 dollars.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

For its regional aesthetic, Honor has selected three color finishes for the European market. Customers can choose from Moss Green, Glacier Silver, and Shadow Black.

Magic 9 Pro Max Features Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor

Unveiled originally in China on September 28, the Magic 9 Pro Max is built around a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display featuring a resolution of 1320 by 2868 pixels, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a peak HDR brightness that reaches 10,000 nits, alongside an anti-reflective coating. An ultrasonic fingerprint reader is integrated directly beneath the screen.

Under the hood, the flagship runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, supported by MagicOS 11 built on Android 17, with the manufacturing company promising seven major upgrades. Power management is handled by an 8,800mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

Honor Magic9 vs Magic9 Super vs Magic9 Pro Max – HUGE Differences Explained!

The device heavily emphasizes mobile photography through a partnership with the German camera brand ARRI, introducing a professional complete production workflow that incorporates ARRI Image Science, 10-bit color depth, ARRI Wide Gamut 3, and ARRI Looks. The rear camera array features a 200-megapixel Ultra Night main sensor with an f/1.57 aperture, a 1/1.28-inch sensor size, optical image stabilization, and a 3-degree gimbal-level stabilization system, alongside a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto Ultra Night lens utilizing a 1/1.4-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom. Both cameras provide CIPA 8.0 stabilization, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.0 aperture completes the primary setup, accompanied by a laser AF sensor for color spectrum detection.

Additional creative capabilities are powered by the internally developed 6nm HONOR Imaging Chip H1, which delivers an energy efficiency of 18.8 TOPS/W and applies real-time AI RAW noise reduction. The creative experience is further rounded out by Cinematic LiveVideo, a Cinematic Directional Microphone, HONOR Teleconverter G200, HONOR Teleconverter G500, and the HONOR SmallRig Mobile Video Kit.

Photo: gizmochina.com

Magic 9 Family Includes Base Model and Super Edition

Beyond the Pro Max, the broader Chinese Magic 9 family includes the compact base Magic 9 model—featuring a 6.37-inch flat LTPS display with a resolution above 1.5K, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, an 8,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, an ultra-wide camera, a periscope zoom camera, and a square selfie camera—and the Magic 9 Super Edition, which packs a 6.81-inch display with 1280 by 2788 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits brightness, an 11,000mAh battery, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, a vapor chamber, and an active internal cooling fan operating inside an 8.1 mm thin body. Honor has not yet confirmed whether these alternative models will cross over to international markets.

Entering the European market in January places Honor’s launch window into direct competition with other major manufacturers. Samsung is widely expected to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S27 lineup around January or February 2027, setting up a crowded battle for consumer attention at the start of the year.