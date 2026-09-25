Honor Magic9 Base Model Price and Specs Revealed Ahead of September Launch

Honor will launch its Magic9 smartphone family in China on September 28, with executive leadership revealing early pricing and specifications for the base model. The 16GB RAM and 512GB ROM version carries a standard price of 6,499 yuan alongside special anniversary and subsidy discounts.

The smartphone market is shifting rapidly as major manufacturers detail their flagship lineups for the autumn release window. Honor is positioning its upcoming devices to compete directly against high-end rivals while utilizing promotional pricing structures to capture early consumer interest ahead of the formal presentation.

Pricing Tiers and Competitive Positioning for the Standard Magic9

Brand chief executive Li Jian disclosed foundational pricing details for the base Honor Magic9 prior to the full launch event. The configuration featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at a standard 6,499 Chinese yuan.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the Magic series, the manufacturer established an introductory promotional price of 5,999 yuan. Buyers who qualify for domestic government subsidy policies may see the final cost drop further to 5,499 yuan.

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This pricing strategy places the base Honor device in direct competition with the OPPO Find X10, which matches the 6,499 yuan standard price point. Meanwhile, baseline offerings from competing brands like the vivo X500 start at 5,999 yuan for a smaller 12GB RAM configuration, while premium 16GB alternatives from vivo and Xiaomi reach up to 7,999 yuan.

Hardware Configurations Across the Magic9 Family

Industry tipsters have outlined extensive hardware specifications for the upcoming lineup, revealing distinct configurations tailored for standard users, media creators, and performance enthusiasts. The standard Honor Magic9 incorporates a 6.37-inch LTPS OLED display operating at a resolution of 1236 by 2664 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. Processing power is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Photo: Mobilemagazinehk

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Imaging capabilities on the base model include a 200-megapixel primary camera utilizing a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor featuring a 1/1.56-inch optical component and 3.5x optical zoom. Forward-facing duties are handled by a 55-megapixel square selfie camera. Power management relies on an 8,000mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Broader leaks indicate that the Magic9 ecosystem extends well beyond the base model. Tipster Smart Pikachu reports that the family includes a larger Magic9 Pro Max and a performance-driven Magic9 Super Edition.

Honor Magic9 Pro Max: Expected to feature a 6.8-inch display, an 8,800mAh battery, dual 200-megapixel ARRI cameras, and the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. It includes a Black Diamond screen for enhanced black levels and brightness alongside 0.98mm bezels.

Expected to feature a 6.8-inch display, an 8,800mAh battery, dual 200-megapixel ARRI cameras, and the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. It includes a Black Diamond screen for enhanced black levels and brightness alongside 0.98mm bezels. Honor Magic9 Super Edition: Built for high performance with a 6.8-inch glass-fiber body, an expansive 11,000mAh battery, active cooling, a 165Hz display, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Its camera array pairs a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with a 12-megapixel lens and a telephoto module.

Launch Schedule and Market Availability

Retail availability for the initial hardware release is slated to begin immediately following the presentation.

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