Las Vegas shooting during First Friday leaves one dead, two injured

One person died and two others sustained injuries during a shooting late Friday night amid the First Friday event in downtown Las Vegas, according to KVVU. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that the incident unfolded at approximately 10:17 p.m. on Oct. 2 near South Main Street and West Charleston Boulevard.

Shots Fired in the Crowded Arts District

Officers patrolling the community arts gathering heard gunfire erupting in the area. Police rushed directly into the crowd and discovered two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities quickly located a third victim nearby. Emergency crews transported all three wounded individuals to a local hospital, where medical personnel pronounced one person dead.

Shooting Near First Friday in Arts District Leaves 3 Victims (RTC VIDEO)

LVMPD homicide Lt. Robert Price confirmed during an overnight briefing that the two surviving victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives established that a physical altercation broke out between several individuals prior to the gunfire. An unidentified male suspect produced a firearm, opened fire into the gathering, and struck multiple people before fleeing the scene before police could apprehend him.

First Friday Foundation Praises Police After Shooting

The First Friday Foundation released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the violence while praising law enforcement for their swift reaction. The organization stated it is waiting for complete details before deciding on the planning or announcement of any future community events.

1 dead after downtown Las Vegas shooting: police

Very unfortunately, we are heartbroken to confirm the incident during tonight’s event involving a shooting/gunfire and a reported 3 injuries in the vicinity of the event in its last minutes. We are grateful for Las Vegas Metro’s swift response to the situation, and are devastated by the impact of this tragic event for everyone who was affected.

The Arts District Neighborhood Association also issued a statement voicing profound sadness and pledging to work toward enhanced safety measures for future gatherings. Mayor Pro Tem Olivia Diaz shared her sympathies with the victims and attendees, thanking officers, first responders, and volunteers for guiding people to safety.

The LVMPD Homicide Section currently leads the active investigation into the shooting. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased individual, along with the official cause and manner of death.