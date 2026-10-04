Brazilians in Dublin Cast Ballots in Presidential Election

“Brazil needs change. “My life is good here in Europe and I want that for Brazil too,” Saruana Martins told The Irish Times as she stood alongside her daughter Ella at the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) on Sunday, capturing the heavy emotional weight that drew thousands of Brazilian expatriates to cast their ballots from abroad.”

The first round of Brazil’s presidential election brought deep political polarization across the Atlantic.

Dublin Polling Station Reflects Deep National Rifts

Inside and outside the RDS venue, voters arrived carrying flags.

Photo: RTE.ie

While overseas voters participated, back home the vote was exceptionally tight. According to partial results, with votes counted from roughly 85 percent of the country, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro opened a wide lead over incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, securing about 48 percent of the vote compared to the president’s 43 percent. Ahead of Sunday’s vote, opinion polls had placed Lula slightly ahead, pointing toward a likely runoff.

Contrasting Visions for Latin America’s Largest Economy

The race presents voters with sharply competing paths for Brazil’s domestic future and international posture. Incumbent President Lula, seeking a fourth term at 80 years old, has focused his campaign on defending national sovereignty and bolstering multilateral ties with Europe, China, and South America. Lula’s political journey includes returning to power in 2023 following the annulment of corruption convictions that previously saw him spend 580 days behind bars, as reported by The Guardian and CNN.

Brazilians in Ireland cast votes in presidential election | #RTENews #brazil

Challenging the incumbent is 45-year-old Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. Flávio stepped into the presidential race as the political heir to former President Jair Bolsonaro, who remains barred from running and is currently serving a 27-year sentence following a conviction over an attempted coup after the 2022 election, as detailed by The Guardian and CNN. Flávio Bolsonaro told journalists in Rio de Janeiro that he counted on a protest vote from citizens opposed to Lula, expressing confidence in securing a first-round victory.

International Tensions and the Path to a Runoff

The campaign has also played out against a backdrop of diplomatic friction with the United States. CNN reported that Lula’s relationship with the U.S. administration soured over trade tariffs and regional security policies, providing the incumbent a platform to campaign on national sovereignty. Meanwhile, international scrutiny remained intense, with roughly 80 international observers arriving to monitor the electoral process.

Under Brazilian electoral law, a candidate must secure more than 50 percent of the valid votes to win outright in the first round. With partial returns pointing toward a competitive contest without an immediate majority, attention turns toward the official finalization of the first-round count and the prospect of a decisive runoff election scheduled for October 25.