Florida Property Tax Hike Targets Canadian Snowbirds

Canadian property owners in Florida face potential tax hikes under Amendment No. 3, proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of mid-term elections. The initiative aims to eliminate property taxes for primary residents while increasing taxable values on secondary homes owned by non-residents and Canadians by up to 5% annually, shifting the tax burden to winter visitors.

DeSantis Proposal Shifts Property Taxes to Secondary Homeowners

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing Amendment No. 3 to eliminate property taxes for permanent residents, shifting the fiscal gap onto secondary homeowners.

Canadian citizens, who hold an estimated $60 billion USD in Florida real estate, face annual taxable value increases of up to 5% under the proposal.

The measure requires approval from at least 60% of Florida voters, prompting some Canadian snowbirds to list their properties and exit the market.

Amendment No. 3 and the Florida Property Tax Shift

Florida property owners from Canada could see substantial cost increases as the state pursues structural tax adjustments. Governor Ron DeSantis advanced a plan to reduce or eliminate property taxes for permanent residents, aiming to offset local budget shortfalls by increasing the tax weight on secondary residences owned by non-residents and Canadians. The proposal takes shape through constitutional amendment No. 3 ahead of mid-term elections.

Under the proposed amendment, Floridians with a primary residence valued at $250,000 USD or less would pay no property tax, with reductions scaled for higher valuations. Florida economists project that these tax cuts would cost approximately $12 billion USD annually, forcing local communities to find alternative funding sources or enact steep budget cuts.

Financial Impact on Canadian Snowbirds in Florida

To balance the lost municipal revenue, Amendment No. 3 permits an annual increase of up to 5% in the taxable value of secondary properties owned by non-residents and Canadian citizens. Sylvia Cesaratto, Canada’s Consul General in Miami, estimates that Canadian citizens own roughly $60 billion USD in Florida real estate assets.

Governor DeSantis defended the fiscal adjustments at a press conference, stating that he wants Canadian and Brazilian tourists to subsidize the state to lower taxes for residents. Edie Ousley, spokesperson for the opposition group Vote No on 3, warned that the policy adjustments risk triggering market disruptions as Canadian owners contemplate liquidating their holdings amid rising carrying costs.

Canadian Snowbirds List Properties as Tourism Volumes Drop

Small businesses reliant on seasonal Canadian tourism report reduced visitor volumes, compounding local economic pressures as snowbirds reconsider their winter arrangements. Some Canadian property owners, including long-term visitors from Ontario, report moving their real estate assets to the market rather than absorbing additional municipal levies.

Real estate listings in communities historically populated by Canadian retirees reflect shifting ownership patterns, though local market liquidity remains varied. Other seasonal visitors have redirected their travel to alternative destinations, changing winter migration trends across the region.