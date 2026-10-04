Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games Concludes as Thai Sprinter Puripol Boonson Named MVP

The 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, officially concluded on October 4, 2026, at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Thailand finished seventh in the overall medal standings with 18 gold, 13 silver, and 21 bronze medals, while Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the men’s category, marking a historic achievement for both the athlete and the nation.

Puripol, 20, became the first athlete from Thailand and the first from Southeast Asia to receive the Asian Games MVP award. The honor was bestowed by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in recognition of his dominant performance on the track, where he secured gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints—setting new Asian Games records in both events—along with a silver medal in the 4×100-meter mixed relay. He received a prize of $25,000 for the accolade.

Closing Ceremony and the Transition to 2030

The closing ceremony, themed “One Asia, One Heart: Uniting Asian Athletes as One,” was attended by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan. The event featured the “Hearts Beating as One with Athletes” performance and a video retrospective of the games. Following speeches by Aichi Governor and AINAGOC President Hideaki Omura and OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the games officially transitioned to the next host city.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Highlights | Grand Finale, & India Celebration | Aichi-Nagoya |

The OCA flag was lowered and presented to representatives from Doha, Qatar, which will host the 21st Asian Games in 2030. The ceremony concluded as the cauldron flame was extinguished, marking the end of the Aichi-Nagoya competition.

Record-Breaking Performance

Puripol’s recognition as MVP follows a tradition established at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games, making him only the second track and field athlete to receive the honor since the award’s inception. His performance was characterized by breaking multiple Asian Games records, a feat that solidified his standing among the top athletes in the region. During the same period, the OCA named Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi, 13, as the MVP for the women’s category.

Photo: mgronline.com

While the 2026 Games have concluded, attention now shifts to the preparations for the 2030 Asian Games in Doha.