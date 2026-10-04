Avengers: Endgame Reclaims Title of Highest-Grossing Film of All Time

Avengers: Endgame has reclaimed its title as the highest-grossing film in global box office history. The Marvel Studios blockbuster reached a cumulative global gross of $2.9255 billion, narrowly surpassing the $2.9237 billion record previously held by James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic, Avatar. "Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have triumphed over the Na’vi again," as the milestone arrives five years after the 2021 re-release of Avatar ahead of its own sequel.

Endgame Encore Tops Domestic Box Office

The film’s $86 million global haul last weekend made it the No. 2 worldwide re-release ever, trailing only the 2012 3D return of Titanic.

This theatrical event was strategically timed to build momentum for the upcoming December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday.

The Strategic Return of the Infinity Saga

The push to reclaim the top spot was driven by the “Encore” re-release, a calculated move by Disney to bridge the gap between the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The re-issue has generated more than $126 million worldwide, a figure that has theater owners optimistic about the commercial appetite for the Russo brothers’ return in Avengers: Doomsday. The film’s domestic haul of $4.4 million and international intake of $14.4 million during the latest weekend were the final margins needed to edge out Avatar.

Box Office Performance Comparison

Film Current Global Gross Primary Studio Avengers: Endgame $2.9255 Billion Marvel Studios / Disney Avatar $2.9237 Billion 20th Century Studios / Disney Spider-Man: Brand New Day $2.5 Billion Marvel Studios Avatar: The Way of Water $2.34 Billion 20th Century Studios / Disney Ne Zha 2 $2.27 Billion Various Titanic $2.264 Billion 20th Century Studios / Disney Star Wars: The Force Awakens $2.071 Billion Disney

English Version Drives Indian Market Earnings

The performance of the re-release has been truly global, though it has seen distinct regional variations. The film’s Indian market performance reached a gross of Rs 40.88 crore. The data indicates that the English-language version was the primary driver of these earnings, accounting for Rs 24.09 crore of the total net collection. The Hindi version contributed Rs 6.52 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions added Rs 1.96 crore and Rs 1.84 crore, respectively. While the Hindi version saw daily fluctuations, dropping to Rs 7 lakhs by October 3, the overall interest was bolstered by the narrative necessity of revisiting Endgame before the debut of Doomsday.

The Creative Logic Behind the Encore Cut

This is not merely a standard re-release; the “Encore” version features a 185-minute runtime—four minutes longer than the original theatrical cut—and includes a custom introduction.

Photo: The Walt Disney Company

Marvel Franchise Reaches 35.07 Billion Dollars

The record-breaking dance between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame is a hallmark of the modern blockbuster era, where theatrical re-issues are used as tactical tools to maximize the longevity of intellectual property. For now, Marvel maintains its dominance, with the franchise reaching a combined $35.07 billion across all theatrical releases. As the industry pivots toward the December 18 head-to-head clash between Avengers: Doomsday and Warner Bros.’ Dune: Part Three, the focus shifts from past records to the potential for a new record-setting opening weekend.

As Joe Russo remarked during a recent Fandango interview regarding the necessity of the re-release, “The theatrical return would help connect the narratives of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Doomsday.”