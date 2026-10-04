Ivaylovgrad Mayor declares partial emergency as fire crosses into Greece

A fast-moving wildfire that ignited near the village of Gorno Lukovo in the Ivaylovgrad municipality has crossed the border into Greece, prompting local authorities to declare a state of partial emergency. The blaze has consumed between 1,000 and 1,500 decares of dry grass, shrubland, and deciduous forest, creating a complex cross-border containment challenge.

Ground Operations and Aerial Support

The firefighting effort is currently concentrated in the Ivaylovgrad region, with 13 teams from Ivaylovgrad, Lyubimets, and Harmanli working alongside local volunteers. A bulldozer has been deployed to carve out firebreaks in an attempt to halt the advancement of the flames. To bolster these ground efforts, the Bulgarian Air Force dispatched a Cougar helicopter from the Krumovo airbase at 16:47 local time to conduct aerial water drops.

Cross-Border Complications

Todor Ivanov, the regional governor of Haskovo, confirmed that the flames moved across the state line, forcing a coordinated response with authorities in the neighboring country. While the Bulgarian side of the fire involves a mix of scrub and deciduous forest, the situation on the Greek side is compounded by denser coniferous forests.

Photo: Dnes.bg

The pressure on the affected areas is immense, which led the Mayor of Ivaylovgrad, Diana Ovcharova, to declare a state of partial emergency to manage the crisis situation.

Greek and Bulgarian Units Coordinate Border Fire Containment

Despite the declaration of a partial emergency by Mayor Diana Ovcharova, officials maintain that there is currently no immediate threat to inhabited areas. The dynamic nature of the fire, driven by shifting winds and rugged, inaccessible terrain, remains the primary obstacle for the 13 firefighting teams currently on the front lines. The coordination between Bulgarian and Greek teams is ongoing, with reports indicating that 10 firefighting units have been mobilized on the Greek side of the border to contain the fire’s spread within their jurisdiction.

Photo: Novini.bg

Broader Regional Fire Risks

This incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened fire activity in the Haskovo and Kardzhali regions. Crews have managed multiple incidents, including fires near the Koren military training ground and localized waste fires at the Kardzhali regional landfill.

The situation in Gorno Lukovo remains fluid as emergency crews continue their efforts to secure the perimeter and prevent further encroachment into Greek territory.