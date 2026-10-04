Te Arai Links to Host Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Te Arai Links is entering the final preparation phase for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, with managing director Jim Rohrstaff declaring the property in the best shape of its young life. The event marks the first time the international championship will be hosted at the venue.

South Course Develops Despite Restaurant Fire

Designed by Bill Core and Ben Crenshaw, the South Course previously earned a seventh-place ranking in Golf.com’s Top 100 Asia Pacific list. Its sister layout, the North Course, opened in 2023 to similarly strong reviews from travelling golfers.

The facility has continued to develop despite a destructive fire at Ric’s Restaurant in April. Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport reported comments from managing director Jim Rohrstaff on Sunday regarding the property’s readiness. Well, first and foremost, I think we’re just blown away, honoured, excited, humbled, all of those things that you would imagine Rohrstaff told Jason Pine. We think that the golf course, which I’m actually going to go out and play this afternoon, is in the best shape of its very young life and getting better by the day.

While Te Arai Links previously hosted a pro-am Cisco Series tournament over the last two years, the upcoming championship stands as the property’s inaugural international event.

Zackary Swanwick Leads New Zealand Lineup

Zackary Swanwick heads the host nation’s lineup. Ranked world No 22 in the amateur standings, the 20-year-old competes in the United States collegiate circuit for the University of Florida Gators. Swanwick finished tied for 12th at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Melbourne and featured on the winning international Arnold Palmer Cup squad in Ireland earlier this year.

Swanwick is joined by fellow Florida Gator Joshua Bai, Yuki Miya, Cooper Moore, Robbie Turnbull, and Ryan Xie. Xie arrives following a runner-up finish at the Australian Boys’ Amateur and a quarter-final appearance at the US Junior Amateur in July. Moore enters the field straight from the Junior Presidents Cup held at Medinah Country Club.

Player Collegiate / Club Affiliation Recent Notable Result Zackary Swanwick University of Florida Gators Tied 12th at 2023 AAC; Arnold Palmer Cup winner Ryan Xie Runner-up, Australian Boys’ Amateur Cooper Moore Junior Presidents Cup participant at Medinah CC

Rohrstaff noted the depth of the local contingent, pointing to players producing notable results in major amateur tournaments across the United States. A Kiwi has still never won this event, Rohrstaff stated to Newstalk ZB. We’ve had some decent showings, but we’ve never really threatened on Sunday. And I think this year, more than any in the past, I think we’ve got six young guys who have a real shot at this.

Global Broadcast and On-Site Infrastructure

The 2025 edition of the tournament, hosted by the United Arab Emirates at The Majlis Course of Emirates Golf Club, reached television audiences in more than 190 countries. Masters commentators Rich Lerner, Frank Nobilo, and Amanda Balionis are scheduled to lead the commentary team for this year’s coverage.

Uniquely, competitors will reside on-site throughout the event. Players have access to the North Course, a spa and fitness centre, surfing and horseback riding options, and The Playground—noted as one of the world’s largest putting greens.