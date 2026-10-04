From Skies to Social Service: The New Turn for Lynn Koh

Lynn Koh, a 38-year-old former Singapore Airlines stewardess, transitioned from commercial aviation to corporate loyalty marketing and eventually to the social services sector, currently serving as head of community advancement at the Singapore Cancer Society after encountering a passenger death mid-flight and witnessing her best friend’s cancer diagnosis, stomp.sg reported.

Koh Manages Fundraising for Singapore Cancer Society

Career Pivot: Koh spent four years flying from 2010 to 2014, followed by a corporate loyalty marketing role, before committing eight years to public and social service sectors.

Koh spent four years flying from 2010 to 2014, followed by a corporate loyalty marketing role, before committing eight years to public and social service sectors. Core Mission: She now manages a team of six at the Singapore Cancer Society, driving fundraising and partnerships for cancer support initiatives.

She now manages a team of six at the Singapore Cancer Society, driving fundraising and partnerships for cancer support initiatives. Demographic Reality: Her work addresses a stark national health statistic where one in four individuals faces a cancer risk before turning 75.

From Commercial Aviation to Corporate Loyalty Marketing

Stepping off commercial aircraft represents a distinct career pivot for many cabin crew members. Three years into her tenure as a Singapore Airlines stewardess, Lynn Koh experienced a fatal mid-flight emergency bound for Auckland, New Zealand. Before a scheduled break, Koh interacted with a middle-aged male passenger traveling alone. Returning from the break room, she discovered colleagues performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the same passenger.

The flight diverted to Sydney for local authorities to attend to the deceased before resuming the journey. The event prompted Koh to reconsider the predictability of life. Approximately a year later in 2015, she transitioned to a ground-based corporate role within Singapore Airlines’ loyalty marketing department. For about five years, she curated events engaging the airline’s top customers.

Best Friend’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis Shapes Social Services Role

Despite embracing ground-based corporate stability, the incident over Sydney influenced Koh’s subsequent shift into community advancement. In her current role at the Singapore Cancer Society, Koh leads a team of six driving fundraising and partnerships. The non-profit organization provides support across every stage of the cancer journey.

Her commitment to cancer awareness deepened when her best friend, also in her thirties and a mother of two young children, received a breast cancer diagnosis. Koh and a group of friends provided regular check-ins and practical presence during treatment. Observing her friend's resilience highlighted the frequency of diagnoses and reinforced the necessity of strong patient support structures.

Foundational Volunteer Work in Cambodia and Public Sector Tenure

Koh’s dedication to community service originated during her undergraduate studies in communications and new media at the National University of Singapore between 2007 and 2010. Participating in the Youth Expedition Project, she traveled annually to Siem Reap, Cambodia, to volunteer at an orphanage. These month-long trips involved teaching English, refurbishing compounds, and constructing a village house.

She maintained these annual year-end trips with friends even while working as a flight attendant. Across eight years in public and social services, Koh has also held roles within the National Council of Social Services, the Agency for Integrated Care, and the Football Association of Singapore.