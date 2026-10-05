Bryce Young Stays Hot in Primetime Win Over Lions; Is Panthers QB Solidifying His Future

Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan powered the Carolina Panthers to a 32-26 prime-time victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, dropping Detroit to 2-2 as defensive struggles mounted.

The Detroit Lions walked into Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but left with a bitter 32-26 defeat that dropped their record to 2-2 as reported by Bleacher Report. The Sunday night showdown marked the Carolina Panthers’ first appearance on Sunday Night Football in nearly a decade and their first prime-time home game since 2022, according to WRAL. In front of home fans chanting MVP for their quarterback and joining in organic Keep Pounding cheers, Carolina improved its record to 2-2.

Campbell said to reporters

Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young Torch the Lions Defense

Last year’s AP offensive rookie of the year, Tetairoa McMillan, delivered the defining performance of his young career, torturing a depleted Detroit secondary as noted by NBC Sports. McMillan hauled in 14 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns, setting single-game career highs in both receptions and receiving yards. Quarterback Bryce Young directed the offense with surgical precision, completing 29 of 41 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Following an opening-drive field goal by Detroit, the Panthers answered when Chuba Hubbard scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown to take a 7-3 lead into the second quarter. Both teams scored on every possession of the second quarter, which featured Ryan Fitzgerald kicking a near-50-yard field goal and Young connecting with McMillan for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Lions responded with two field goals of more than 40 yards and a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Jahmyr Gibbs to send the teams into halftime tied at 16.

The Panthers played without wide receiver Jalen Coker, who was designated as out due to a quad injury, according to AOL. McMillan proved unguardable. He secured nine catches for 147 yards by halftime alone, before adding a 10-yard scoring reception in the third quarter detailed in the WRAL live blog. Chuba Hubbard compounded the Lions’ misery on the ground, rumbling for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt as NBC Sports reported. John Metchie added three catches for 37 yards as the next-leading receiver for Carolina.

Dan Campbell and Darius Slay Address Defensive Failures

The Lions defense surrendered nearly 450 yards of total offense and gave up points on six consecutive drives, pushing their season average to roughly 32 points allowed per game reported by Yahoo Sports. Head coach Dan Campbell offered no excuses to reporters after the final whistle, delivering a blunt assessment of his squad’s output.

“It’s not good enough right now. That’s the bottom line. It’s just not good enough,” Campbell said to reporters. “We’ve got to score more points. We’ve got to be more efficient than we’ve been. We got off to a slow start. We had two opportunities there at the end, and we didn’t get it done. So we’ve got to be better there, and we have to get takeaways on defense. That’s going to have to be our recipe.”

Campbell added that the team must score more efficiently, start faster, and generate defensive takeaways. Former Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who spent seven years with the club, took to social media as the game wound down to voice his frustration.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Lions I got a lot of love for y’all but man this defense is bad bad, Slay said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans flooded Slay’s social media replies with calls for a homecoming, Yahoo Sports noted, while analysts and podcast accounts questioned the future of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard as Detroit dropped back to .500. Sheppard is in his sixth season with the organization and his second as defensive coordinator after previously coaching Detroit’s linebackers.

Jared Goff and Detroit Fall Short in the Fourth Quarter

Jared Goff put up strong numbers through the air, finishing 32-of-52 for 412 yards and a touchdown as documented by NBC Sports. Jameson Williams contributed a 100-yard receiving performance, and the Lions converted a 54-yard strike highlighted by Pro Football Network via AOL. Jared Goff also reached a historic milestone by notating his 50th career 300-yard passing game, trailing only Patrick Mahomes since 2016 according to A to Z Sports.

Despite the offensive yardage, Detroit faltered in execution during critical junctures. Trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Lions turned the ball over on downs with 7:04 left in the contest deep in Panthers territory. After narrowing the gap when Goff connected with Sam LaPorta and the defense forced a punt, Detroit got the ball back with 2:06 remaining down by six. Goff was unable to move the chains, resulting in another turnover on downs with 1:22 left in regulation as Carolina kneeled out the 32-26 win analyzed by Pride Of Detroit. With the victory, Carolina heads into its bye week before facing the Philadelphia Eagles, while Detroit hits the road next Sunday to take on the Arizona Cardinals.