Fenix Toulouse secured their first home victory of the season by defeating Chartres 30–28 on home soil, overcoming a halftime deficit powered by an 11-save performance from goalkeeper Robin Kerdudo, l’essentiel reported.

Chartres Exploits Defensive Gaps to Lead at Halftime

The fixture at the Palais des Sports opened with positive momentum for the hosts, who quickly established a 3–1 lead inside the opening minutes. But the tape of the first half tells a story of defensive fragility in the central corridor. Toulouse rattled two shots off the woodwork, allowing Chartres to transition swiftly and exploit the gaps.

Visitors punished the home side’s low-block defensive lapses, stretching the advantage to four goals at 14–10 in the 23rd minute. Only a series of sharp interventions from Kerdudo prevented the deficit from widening further before the break. Chartres carried a comfortable 17–13 lead into the locker rooms, leaving the home crowd searching for answers.

Toulouse High Press Fuels Second Half Comeback

Whatever adjustments Danijel Andjelkovic made during the interval instantly altered the defensive intensity. Toulouse reemerged with an aggressive high press, suffocating Chartres’ backcourt play and generating crucial turnovers. Captain Ilic spearheaded the initial surge before young prospect Zachary Dermigny contributed three vital goals from the bench.

Match Metric Fenix Toulouse Chartres Métropole Final Score 30 28 Halftime Score 13 17 Goalkeeper Saves 11 (Kerdudo) 8 (Harbaoui) Spectators < colspan="2">2,600

Midway through the second period, Briffe leveled the score at 21–21 in the 39th minute. Kerdudo then seized the man-of-the-match honors, not only denying Chartres shooters but also launching the fast break that put Toulouse ahead 24–22.

Nail-Biting Finish Secures the Points

Chartres refused to capitulate, mounting a late rally to equalize inside the final stretch of the match. Yet Kerdudo stopped the bleeding once more, stabilizing the defensive structure and allowing the Toulouse attack to regain a 29–27 edge in the 59th minute.

The two-goal margin held firm until the final buzzer, sealing a hard-fought 30–28 triumph. While the performance lacked the stylistic dominance displayed previously against Nantes, the victory delivers vital points and moves Fenix forward in the league standings.