Hasan Mahmud: Bangladesh Can Reach WTC Final

Following a strong run of results that has elevated his team to fourth in the rankings, emerging fast bowler Hasan Mahmud mentioned on Monday that Bangladesh’s positive momentum has turned reaching the World Test Championship final into an achievable goal.

Momentum Building After Historic Darwin Victory

Bangladesh currently sit fourth in the World Test Championship standings following a shock nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin in August. That result highlighted the strides made by a side long regarded as Test underachievers. “The momentum is coming towards us, definitely,” Hasan told AFP in an interview in Dhaka. The 26-year-old right-arm bowler played a central role in that fixture by taking 6-55. “The atmosphere is such that Bangladesh can now dominate in Test cricket,” he said. “We haven’t dominated. Now is the time.”

Having claimed six victories from their 13 Test matches over the past two years, Bangladesh are using the triumph in Darwin as a launching pad for greater accomplishments. The side has six Tests remaining in the current World Test Championship cycle, including home series against the West Indies and England, alongside a tour of South Africa. “If we win four matches at home, why shouldn’t we play in the World Test Championship final? That’s the dream for Bangladesh now,” Hasan stated.

Metric / Status Current Standing WTC Standings Rank 4th place Recent Milestone Win 9-wicket win vs Australia (Darwin, August) Tests Won (Last 2 Years) 6 wins out of 13 Tests Remaining WTC Fixtures 6 Tests (Home vs West Indies/England, Away vs South Africa)

Shifting Perceptions of Bangladeshi Pace Bowling

Hasan, who enjoyed a successful county stint with Kent this year, has emerged as a vital figure in his team’s recent rise. Often nicknamed "Mini-McGrath" after Australian great Glenn McGrath, he believes the perception of Bangladeshi fast bowling is changing as the country produces a new generation of quicks. “Since we started playing, the thinking has changed,” he said. “They now realise Bangladesh also has good-quality fast bowlers who can be world-class.”

That aggressive approach defined his spell during the Australia series, where maintaining pressure on batsmen remained the primary objective. “I was just doing my job and bowling. I wasn’t giving them anything easy to hit. I would attack them with the short ball and keep bowling my way. If they hit me, they hit me,” he noted.

Looking Ahead to Upcoming Home Series

Although Bangladesh were unable to clinch the full two-Test series against Australia—dropping the second Test in Mackay by an innings and 51 runs—Hasan expressed absolute confidence that the team’s performance graph will continue upward. “Look at how much we’ve improved in Test cricket,” he noted. “If the fast bowlers stay in good shape and the batsmen remain in form, then we will go to a higher level.”

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