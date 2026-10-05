Exeter Chiefs manager Rob Baxter is fighting to retain 30-year-old tighthead prop Josh Iosefa-Scott amidst a lucrative contract offer from French Pro D2 side Provence Rugby, as the 145 kg forward enters the final stretch of his current deal with the English Premiership club ahead of the summer.

Provence Rugby May Cut Taofifenua for Iosefa-Scott

Squad Depth Adjustments: Provence Rugby’s pursuit of Iosefa-Scott threatens to shake up their current front-row rotation, potentially forcing out Sébastien Taofifenua to manage salary cap constraints.

The Battle for a Premiership Heavyweight

Josh Iosefa-Scott has anchored the Exeter Chiefs‘ first row since arriving from New Zealand in the summer of 2021. Measuring 1.94 meters and weighing 145 kilograms, the veteran prop started each of Exeter’s opening two Premiership fixtures of the season, registering a try in both matches despite team losses. Rugbyrama reported that Baxter acknowledged ongoing contract negotiations while confirming that the player has received a very strong offer to move across the Channel.

“I haven’t received any confirmation regarding which club he will join, but I know that we have entered into contract negotiations with him and that he has received a very good offer in France,” Baxter stated to local press, as cited by Rugbyrama. “We don’t want to lose Josh and I could do things differently within the squad to try to find financial solutions.”

Provence Rugby s’offre un colosse pour préparer sa montée dans l’élite ?

Provence Rugby’s Top 14 Ambitions and Salary Cap Shifts

Philippe Saint-André’s Provence Rugby side has positioned itself aggressively for promotion into the elite Top 14 division. Lerugbynistere reported that the French club has reportedly secured an agreement with the 30-year-old prop for next season, coinciding with the expiration of his Exeter contract. The arrival of the former New Zealand player—who previously participated in an England A training gathering two years ago—reflects Provence’s determination to reinforce its squad ahead of a potential promotion campaign.

At the same time, Lerugbynistere noted that securing a player of Iosefa-Scott’s caliber could precipitate roster changes in the south of France. To accommodate the incoming prop under strict salary regulations, Provence may part ways with French international Sébastien Taofifenua, whose contract concludes in June, alongside fellow front-rowers Julius Nostadt and Federico Wegrzyn.

Player Current Club Position Reported Status Josh Iosefa-Scott Exeter Chiefs Tighthead Prop Targeted by Provence Rugby for next season Sébastien Taofifenua Provence Rugby Tighthead Prop Out of contract in June Lino Julien Provence Rugby Prop Emerging young option from the academy

Balancing Tactical Utility with Financial Realities

Beyond his raw physical dimensions, Iosefa-Scott brings a distinctive offensive skill set that explains the fierce bidding war. Lerugbynistere highlighted his ability to deliver subtle offloads and function effectively in open play, earning him comparisons to a fly-half trapped in a prop’s body. His performance on the pitch—exemplified by a 57-minute shift wearing the number 3 jersey and an active try-scoring record—underpins why Exeter is exploring internal financial adjustments to match the French proposal.

As Exeter works to stave off the approach from Provence, the coming months will determine whether Baxter’s financial restructuring can outbid the French promotion chasers for one of the Premiership’s most formidable front-row operators.