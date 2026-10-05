Isack Hadjar: Battery Issue Costs Podium at Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar missed out on a potential podium finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia after a battery issue dropped him to fifth place in the closing laps. Formula1.com reported that despite starting from a penalized eighth position and executing a strong recovery, power unit complications left the Frenchman unable to defend his position.

How Did Hadjar Climb Through the Field From P8?

Hadjar capitalized on early tactical choices by selecting intermediate tyres at the start. That decision paid immediate dividends as four cars ahead of him lined up on slicks. While he lost one position to Liam Lawson initially, Hadjar swiftly executed an overtakes sequence to claim fourth place by Lap 6. From there, he maintained visual contact with the leading group containing teammate Max Verstappen alongside Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Isack Hadjar FURIOUS TEAM RADIO After The 2026 Malaysian / Bahrain GP!

Yet, underlying performance limitations soon surfaced. Hadjar admitted he lacked pace compared to the Mercedes runners and described the chassis behavior as horrible to drive. According to formula1.com reporting, his lap times suddenly dropped off by a full second relative to competitors, leaving him searching for answers as Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari loomed large from 15 seconds back.

What Caused the Late-Race Battery Failure?

Holding fourth place during the final Safety Car period, Hadjar inherited third when Russell retired on track. However, the subsequent restart proved catastrophic for his energy store. A sudden battery depletion left his Red Bull machine severely down on electrical power down the straights, neutralizing his defensive capabilities.

Isack Hadjar Interview After Race in Bahrain Grand Prix 2026

Hadjar explained to formula1.com that he had no energy left during the critical first two laps following the restart, which allowed both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to breeze past him. He noted that while the power unit itself remained intact, the sudden lack of hybrid deployment ruined any chance of securing a podium finish, overshadowing Max Verstappen’s race victory.

Metric / Event Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Starting Position P8 (Penalized) Front Grid Race Result P5 P1 (Race Winner) Primary Race Issue Battery depletion & low grip None recorded

Where Does the Team Focus Ahead of Singapore?

Even behind the Safety Car, the driver noted a total absence of tyre bite.

Hadjar emphasized that the team must fix these fundamental handling and energy issues before returning to action in Singapore. Formula1.com confirmed that while Verstappen and Ford celebrated the first win of the 2026 season, Hadjar’s frustrations highlight the fine margins between a successful points haul and a missed trophy.

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